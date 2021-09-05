Your Elgin lifestyle news

(ELGIN, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

West suburban hospital postponing elective surgeries due to lack of anesthesiologists ELGIN, Ill. — A major hospital in Elgin is suspending elective procedures due to a lack of anesthesiologists. Advocate Sherman Hospital is rescheduling “less than 100” non-critical or elective procedures to other Advocate Aurora locations due to a “shortage of anesthesia providers.”. The bypass has been in effect since Tuesday... Read more

Rescue dog's perpetual smile is a reminder: 'We're just lucky we get another day' Jackie Rakers knew she’d found something special when she adopted her dog, Heaven, from Starfish Animal Rescue in Batavia. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports. Read more

Surrounded By Fluttering Butterflies at Peck Farm in Geneva, Illinois Fluttering Butterflies, Lake Views, Vibrant Gardens, Prairie Paths and More at Peck Farm in Geneva, Illinois. Time stands still when magical butterflies flutter all around you! Peck Farm in Geneva, Illinois itself is quite a local treasure but even more so in the warmer months when the Butterfly House greets visitors to enter the world of butterflies! Read more

