CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Bellingham

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 4 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bellingham, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lynden / kiro7.com

108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair

108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair

LYNDEN, Wash. — Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases. After... Read more

Comments
avatar

I went. I would say 80-90% were not masked. My family was. But 7 days after the fair I got a “cold” and I’m still on the mend from the cold but getting better. Walgreens was fully booked for covid testing and all other covid testing sites are scams trying to charge $150 even though I’m insured. So much for trying to figure out who has it and stop the spread.

18 likes 3 dislikes 21 replies

avatar

No one cares. So much fear-mongering, so little time. I wonder how much government funding is given to these media corporations?

30 likes 6 dislikes 4 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bellingham / northsoundlife.com

Fairhaven Bath and Body Shop Offers Self-Care Products that Give Back

Fairhaven Bath and Body Shop Offers Self-Care Products that Give Back

Fairhaven’s new Bella Rose Boutique is owned by Kimberly Hoctor, a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur who has started multiple small businesses. One of her more successful endeavors is the consignment shop Posh Upscale Resale. After beginning online more than a decade ago, the shop expanded to a brick-and-mortar in Coupeville and eventually moved to Bellingham. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bellingham / seattlerefined.com

Vegan & hungry in Bellingham? Look for Sage Against the Machine

Vegan & hungry in Bellingham? Look for Sage Against the Machine

When you are vegan and hungry in Bellingham - look no further, my friend, than Sage Against the Machine. This plant-based food truck can be found all over Bellingham, hopping around from Kulshans and Stones Throw breweries to the lunchtime plaza at Barclay Village. Just look for the green food truck with the fist logo. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bellingham / brewbound.com

Chuckanut Releases Yellow Card Ale

Chuckanut Releases Yellow Card Ale

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Soccer season is on and Chuckanut is jumping in with Yellow Card Ale. Originally designed in honor of the Bellingham United soccer team! The last time Yellow Card was brewed was in 2014 and it won NABA Gold Medal in 2013 and WA Beer Awards’ Silver 2013 and Gold 2014! This updated rendition is sessionable and crisp, mellow yellow in color and full of fresh citrus and vanilla hop aromas.Dry hopped with Lotus hops from the NW this effervescent ale leaves you with a dry pallet and a delicate malt sweetness. Yellow Card Ale is a mix between aGolden Ale and a Pale Ale. Perfect drinking for game watching! Read more

Comments / 0

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
141
Followers
219
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy