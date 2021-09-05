Trending lifestyle headlines in Bellingham
108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair
LYNDEN, Wash. — Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases. After... Read more
Fairhaven Bath and Body Shop Offers Self-Care Products that Give Back
Fairhaven’s new Bella Rose Boutique is owned by Kimberly Hoctor, a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur who has started multiple small businesses. One of her more successful endeavors is the consignment shop Posh Upscale Resale. After beginning online more than a decade ago, the shop expanded to a brick-and-mortar in Coupeville and eventually moved to Bellingham. Read more
Vegan & hungry in Bellingham? Look for Sage Against the Machine
When you are vegan and hungry in Bellingham - look no further, my friend, than Sage Against the Machine. This plant-based food truck can be found all over Bellingham, hopping around from Kulshans and Stones Throw breweries to the lunchtime plaza at Barclay Village. Just look for the green food truck with the fist logo. Read more
Chuckanut Releases Yellow Card Ale
BELLINGHAM, Washington – Soccer season is on and Chuckanut is jumping in with Yellow Card Ale. Originally designed in honor of the Bellingham United soccer team! The last time Yellow Card was brewed was in 2014 and it won NABA Gold Medal in 2013 and WA Beer Awards’ Silver 2013 and Gold 2014! This updated rendition is sessionable and crisp, mellow yellow in color and full of fresh citrus and vanilla hop aromas.Dry hopped with Lotus hops from the NW this effervescent ale leaves you with a dry pallet and a delicate malt sweetness. Yellow Card Ale is a mix between aGolden Ale and a Pale Ale. Perfect drinking for game watching! Read more