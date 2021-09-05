Trending lifestyle headlines in Bellingham

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bellingham, from fashion updates to viral videos.

108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair LYNDEN, Wash. — Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases.

Fairhaven Bath and Body Shop Offers Self-Care Products that Give Back Fairhaven's new Bella Rose Boutique is owned by Kimberly Hoctor, a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur who has started multiple small businesses. One of her more successful endeavors is the consignment shop Posh Upscale Resale. After beginning online more than a decade ago, the shop expanded to a brick-and-mortar in Coupeville and eventually moved to Bellingham.

Vegan & hungry in Bellingham? Look for Sage Against the Machine When you are vegan and hungry in Bellingham - look no further, my friend, than Sage Against the Machine. This plant-based food truck can be found all over Bellingham, hopping around from Kulshans and Stones Throw breweries to the lunchtime plaza at Barclay Village. Just look for the green food truck with the fist logo.

