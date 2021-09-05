Top Lake Charles sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lake Charles sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

What You Need To Know For Saturday’s McNeese Football Game

The Pokes will do battle with the West Flordia Argonauts this Saturday in The Hole, and we have some need-to-knows about the game for fans. Will I Need Proof of Vaccination to Get into McNeese Games?. That question was answered last week by McNeese University president Dr. Daryl Burckel and... Read more

TDL Week 1: Fall 2021 season is underway

FRIDAY: (All Games start at 7 p.m.) LCCP at Germantown High School (Mississippi) Read more

Haunted by hurricanes but all is well as Huderson begins Cowboys career

Stephon Huderson wasn’t running from New Orleans, rather he was running toward Lake Charles. On Saturday he starts running for McNeese State. But first, Huderson had to check back home to make sure everything was OK. Huderson, a graduate transfer from Tulane who will start at running back when Cowboy... Read more

