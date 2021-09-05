Top Lake Charles sports news
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
What You Need To Know For Saturday’s McNeese Football Game
The Pokes will do battle with the West Flordia Argonauts this Saturday in The Hole, and we have some need-to-knows about the game for fans. Will I Need Proof of Vaccination to Get into McNeese Games?. That question was answered last week by McNeese University president Dr. Daryl Burckel and... Read more
TDL Week 1: Fall 2021 season is underway
FRIDAY: (All Games start at 7 p.m.) LCCP at Germantown High School (Mississippi) Read more
Haunted by hurricanes but all is well as Huderson begins Cowboys career
Stephon Huderson wasn’t running from New Orleans, rather he was running toward Lake Charles. On Saturday he starts running for McNeese State. But first, Huderson had to check back home to make sure everything was OK. Huderson, a graduate transfer from Tulane who will start at running back when Cowboy... Read more
