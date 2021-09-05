Lifestyle wrap: Rochester
(ROCHESTER, MN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Daughter donates part of her liver to save her critically ill dad
Molly Maudal and her dad Mike want people to know about living organ donations. Read more
The Most Adorable Coffee Shop in Rochester Is Getting Closer to Opening
Rochester's most adorable coffee shop is getting closer to opening!. Remember way back, before we started talking about COVID, I told you about a really cute coffee shop that was going to be built in Rochester, Minnesota over by Cub Foods? Well, it is finally being built and it is looking super cute! I went over to see the progress the other day (and to see if I could get a cup of coffee yet) and thought I'd better let all my other coffee-loving friends know too. Read more
I saw the progress on the coffee shop today, and it really is super cute.
love ours here in owatonna. the people that work there are just like your friend, like they have known u for ever, just love them
COVID testing is up due to delta, but it's no longer a 'moonshot' for Mayo Labs
KARE 11 took a rare tour of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, as they handle another increase in COVID testing demand. Read more
Sorry in Advance Announces Plan to Open Spring 2022 in Rochester
If you are looking to get some new ink, try holding out until the Spring of 2022 because I'm hearing that is when a new tattoo shop will be opening up in Rochester, Minnesota. If you are looking to get a new tattoo, Sorry in Advance opening Spring 2022 in Rochester. Read more
Nice advertisement. Nobody needs to wait so get one at your favorite place now.
1 like