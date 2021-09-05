Lifestyle wrap: Rochester

(ROCHESTER, MN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Daughter donates part of her liver to save her critically ill dad Molly Maudal and her dad Mike want people to know about living organ donations. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

The Most Adorable Coffee Shop in Rochester Is Getting Closer to Opening Rochester's most adorable coffee shop is getting closer to opening!. Remember way back, before we started talking about COVID, I told you about a really cute coffee shop that was going to be built in Rochester, Minnesota over by Cub Foods? Well, it is finally being built and it is looking super cute! I went over to see the progress the other day (and to see if I could get a cup of coffee yet) and thought I'd better let all my other coffee-loving friends know too. Read more

LATEST NEWS

COVID testing is up due to delta, but it's no longer a 'moonshot' for Mayo Labs KARE 11 took a rare tour of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, as they handle another increase in COVID testing demand. Read more

TRENDING NOW