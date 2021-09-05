CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Your Yakima lifestyle news

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 4 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Life in Yakima has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Yakima area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Yakima / yaktrinews.com

'In my world, it seems like everybody's dying': Yakima ICU nurse shares experience caring for COVID patients

‘In my world, it seems like everybody’s dying’: Yakima ICU nurse shares experience caring for COVID patients

YAKIMA, Wash. — For local nurse Becky Ross, one of the hardest parts of caring for COVID-19 patients comes just before she has to intubate them — they ask her if they are going to die. “You don’t want to tell them that, ‘The chances are you will,'” Ross said.... Read more

avatar

you vaccinated people are spreading it just as much if not more. I've had covid when it first came out, wasn't that bad. I didn't wear a mask then and I still won't now. I will never get the vaccine. I trust my immune system over a man made "vaccine" . I have been exposed to covid numerous times mask less Everytime and still have not gotten sick. you are ruining your immune system by keeping those useless masks on your face. it's not my, nor anyone else's responsibility to worry about the next persons health.

13 likes 2 dislikes 9 replies

avatar

My brother and niece both work there my brother since he graduated high school 40 years ago my prayers go out to all those who work in the hospital may God protect you and your loved ones .

12 likes

Yakima / yaktrinews.com

Yakima hospital warns of 'extremely dangerous' surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Yakima hospital warns of ‘extremely dangerous’ surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials are asking community members to follow COVID-19 recommendations over the weekend in order to prevent an additional surge in cases that could make a bad situation even worse. “It’s an extremely dangerous time for our community right now,” Chief of Medicine Dr.... Read more

avatar

wouldn't be able to staff it. Hospitals have been under staffed for decades but are now blaming the China virus for it.

2 likes

avatar

let's all work together to spread the word to family and friends to let them know we need to be extremely careful this weekend so our friends and family don't end up in a hospital that can't give them the best possible care right now. last month I went to the ER because of chest pains and I was cared for on a gurney in the HALLWAY! COVID19 patients were in rooms all around me and I did not feel safe. Please be careful during this tragic time because trust me, you don't want to have to go there right now unless you have to. I'm NOT saying don't go to the ER for an emergency! I'm saying BE CAREFUL because delta variant is NOT just a cold. Take care, God bless!❤

1 like

Yakima / yakimaherald.com

Yakima City Council meetings go back to virtual format as COVID-19 cases rise

Yakima City Council meetings go back to virtual format as COVID-19 cases rise

Yakima City Council meetings are returning to a virtual format because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, city spokesman Randy Beehler said Thursday. The meetings will take place via Zoom, and community members can watch the meetings live on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and by livestream on the city website, the news release said. The next City Council meeting is Tuesday. Read more

Yakima / kimatv.com

Attempted kidnapping raises concerns of mental health in Yakima

Attempted kidnapping raises concerns of mental health in Yakima

Earlier this week in Miller Park, Yakima police say a homeless woman grabbed a three-year-old girl and tried to kidnap her. Yakima police say that she seemed to be having a mental health crisis during the incident. This event raises the question: are there enough resources in the area available... Read more

avatar

Dont expect there to be punished for what she did. This county is COMPLEATLY lawless. The police do not come when they are called leavening us to fin for ourselfs. I have been wateing for them to show up for 2 hours and i dont think they are going to show up. So what do we do when they wont help us? What do we do when the judges dont make the punishment fit the crime? God i hate Yakima!

3 replies

avatar

we need to go back to putting people in mental facilities make them live a clean structured life even against their will to be in the streets all drugged up acting mental!

4 likes

#Wa
Comments / 0

