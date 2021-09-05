Your Yakima lifestyle news

(YAKIMA, WA) Life in Yakima has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

LOCAL HEADLINE

‘In my world, it seems like everybody’s dying’: Yakima ICU nurse shares experience caring for COVID patients YAKIMA, Wash. — For local nurse Becky Ross, one of the hardest parts of caring for COVID-19 patients comes just before she has to intubate them — they ask her if they are going to die. “You don’t want to tell them that, ‘The chances are you will,'” Ross said.... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Yakima hospital warns of ‘extremely dangerous’ surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials are asking community members to follow COVID-19 recommendations over the weekend in order to prevent an additional surge in cases that could make a bad situation even worse. “It’s an extremely dangerous time for our community right now,” Chief of Medicine Dr.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Yakima City Council meetings go back to virtual format as COVID-19 cases rise Yakima City Council meetings are returning to a virtual format because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, city spokesman Randy Beehler said Thursday. The meetings will take place via Zoom, and community members can watch the meetings live on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and by livestream on the city website, the news release said. The next City Council meeting is Tuesday. Read more

TOP VIEWED