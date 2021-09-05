CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sports wrap: Pueblo

Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 4 days ago

(PUEBLO, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Pueblo area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Pueblo / kktv.com

CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19

CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a defensive battle down at the ThunderBowl for CSU-Pueblo’s first game action since December 2019. The only scoring through the first three quarters were field goals. A low scoring affair for the first game of 2021. “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It... Read more

Pueblo / hayspost.com

⚽ Tiger men drop opener at Pueblo

⚽ Tiger men drop opener at Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team came up one goal short in their season opener against CSU-Pueblo on Thursday, falling 2-1 in overtime. The match was well fought by both sides, but a 98th-minute goal by the home team propelled the ThunderWolves to victory. The Tigers... Read more

Colorado / lionathletics.com

Stingy Defense leads No. 5 Lion Football over No. 12 Colorado-State Pueblo

Stingy Defense leads No. 5 Lion Football over No. 12 Colorado-State Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. – In its first game in nearly two years, the No. 5 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team downed No. 12 ranked Colorado State-Pueblo, 12-6, at the ThunderBowl on a windy Thursday night in front of 6,590 fans. The Lions start the season 1-0 for the eighth straight... Read more

Colorado / chieftain.com

Super Senior: CSU Pueblo football offensive lineman James Parker begins 7th year with Pack

Super Senior: CSU Pueblo football offensive lineman James Parker begins 7th year with Pack

James Parker has been at Colorado State University Pueblo so long that the administration is thinking about naming a building after him. All jokes aside, the Pack's senior offensive lineman is in his final season with the football team following a unique career that has spanned seven seasons. Parker is... Read more

