Sports wrap: Pueblo

CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19 PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a defensive battle down at the ThunderBowl for CSU-Pueblo’s first game action since December 2019. The only scoring through the first three quarters were field goals. A low scoring affair for the first game of 2021. “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It... Read more

⚽ Tiger men drop opener at Pueblo PUEBLO, Colo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team came up one goal short in their season opener against CSU-Pueblo on Thursday, falling 2-1 in overtime. The match was well fought by both sides, but a 98th-minute goal by the home team propelled the ThunderWolves to victory. The Tigers... Read more

Stingy Defense leads No. 5 Lion Football over No. 12 Colorado-State Pueblo PUEBLO, Colo. – In its first game in nearly two years, the No. 5 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team downed No. 12 ranked Colorado State-Pueblo, 12-6, at the ThunderBowl on a windy Thursday night in front of 6,590 fans. The Lions start the season 1-0 for the eighth straight... Read more

