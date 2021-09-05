CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

The lineup: Sports news in Panama City

Panama City Digest
 4 days ago

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Panama City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Panama City sports. For more stories from the Panama City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Panama City / newsherald.com

Bay County high school to up security at Friday football game after disturbing comment

Bay County high school to up security at Friday football game after disturbing comment

PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools plans to have more law enforcement at the Mosley High and Bay High football game tonight following a disturbing comment reported to officials. According to a statement released by BDS, the disturbing comment was made regarding the Friday night game at Tommy Oliver Stadium.... Read more

Panama City / wjhg.com

Admission policy change after threat made for local football game

Admission policy change after threat made for local football game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fight last week at the game held at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Sheriff Tommy Ford tells Newschannel 7 it involved around 300 students. Sheriff Ford also said they received information Friday, September 3 that two students would be fighting at the game that night and could potentially bring a gun with them. Ford says the situation has basically been resolved. Read more

Panama City / wjhg.com

Making your tailgate party so much sweeter this football season

Making your tailgate party so much sweeter this football season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -College football season is starting this weekend which means that it is time for tailgate parties. We had a couple of guests from the Cook Girls’ Bakery on Newschannel 7 Today show, who spoke with Jessica Foster about how you can some delicious baked treats to make your tailgate party so much sweeter. Read more

Panama City / wjhg.com

