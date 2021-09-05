CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 4 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Myrtle Beach

game recap 9 2 21

game recap 9 2 21

Your Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight. The final score of game three was 7-3. The rest of the series will be one to watch! Read more

Myrtle Beach

Monarch Roofing sponsoring Ryan Vargas at Darlington

Monarch Roofing sponsoring Ryan Vargas at Darlington

Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports are thrilled to announce the return of Myrtle Beach, SC based Monarch Roofing to Vargas’ #6 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Darlington Raceway!. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Darlington and support Ryan and the #6 team this weekend. It is... Read more

Conway

Coastal Carolina 52-The Citadel 14

Coastal Carolina 52-The Citadel 14

Coastal Carolina 52-The Citadel 14 Read more

Lynchburg

Hillcats ride pitching, Melendez's homer to win over Pelicans

Hillcats ride pitching, Melendez's homer to win over Pelicans

Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a three-hitter, Andres Melendez hit a fourth-inning home run, and the Hillcats defeated Myrtle Beach 4-1 Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Lenny Torres Jr., Zach Hart, Alec Wisely and Alaska Abney allowed a combined three hits and struck out 14... Read more

