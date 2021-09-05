Myrtle Beach sports digest: Top stories today
game recap 9 2 21
Your Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight. The final score of game three was 7-3. The rest of the series will be one to watch! Read more
Monarch Roofing sponsoring Ryan Vargas at Darlington
Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports are thrilled to announce the return of Myrtle Beach, SC based Monarch Roofing to Vargas’ #6 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Darlington Raceway!. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Darlington and support Ryan and the #6 team this weekend. It is... Read more
Coastal Carolina 52-The Citadel 14
Coastal Carolina 52-The Citadel 14 Read more
Hillcats ride pitching, Melendez's homer to win over Pelicans
Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a three-hitter, Andres Melendez hit a fourth-inning home run, and the Hillcats defeated Myrtle Beach 4-1 Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Lenny Torres Jr., Zach Hart, Alec Wisely and Alaska Abney allowed a combined three hits and struck out 14... Read more
