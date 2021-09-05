CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Lifestyle wrap: Toms River

Posted by 
Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 4 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Toms River, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Toms River area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ocean County / wobm.com

Question: Where is Best Spot for a Whole Foods Store Brick, Toms River or Manahawkin?

Question: Where is Best Spot for a Whole Foods Store Brick, Toms River or Manahawkin?

One of our favorite stores to visit on occasion is Whole Foods Market, a fantastic store that deals in fresh and organic healthy alternatives. If you have never shopped at Whole Foods you should check it out. What we like are the products you don't find in average supermarkets, that you do find at Whole Foods. They also have great fresh produce and even healthy pre-prepared dishes you can buy for your family. Read more

Comments
avatar

Manahawkin. So many of the shore people have to shop so far away to get quality food. Please we need one so bad. My husband shops after work and drives an hour home with our wholefoods haul.

avatar

Whole Foods would be great on Fisher Boulevard in Toms River where there was another food store and has been vacated for years in the strip mall. A little competition for Shoprite wouldn't hurt.

Toms River / wobm.com

Pig Out At The Chili & Comfort Food Festival In Downtown Toms River, New Jersey

Pig Out At The Chili & Comfort Food Festival In Downtown Toms River, New Jersey

In addition to hosting "Nights with Jimmy G" on 94.3 The Point, I lead the promotions department for Townsquare Media - Jersey Shore. Even in a unique COVID-19 world, we have been fortunate to host and be a part of close to two hundred events in 2021. That includes LIVE broadcasts for 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Beach Radio. No matter what the circumstance, we will always feel like it is our duty to bring happiness to our listeners and community. Read more

Ocean County / jerseyshoreonline.com

Questions About COVID-19 Booster Shot Answered

Questions About COVID-19 Booster Shot Answered

TOMS RIVER – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending an “additional” third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, many are wondering what the difference is between an “additional” dose and the “booster” dose and which is the right one to get. “We’ve had a... Read more

Toms River / 943thepoint.com

I’m Thinking Ice Cream! What Do You Want to Replace Social 37 in Toms River?

I’m Thinking Ice Cream! What Do You Want to Replace Social 37 in Toms River?

Social 37 closed its doors during the pandemic, which is so sad, and they never reopened. An empty storefront sits in Toms River at Crossroad Center at the ShopRite plaza. Social 37 was next to Buffalo Wild Wings and Panera. The location is fantastic, except the parking lot gets way too crowded. It's off of Rt. 37 and Rt. 166. Social 37's motto was "eat, drink and be social" and I know a lot of friends loved it there. Read more

Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

