CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Lifestyle wrap: Stamford

Posted by 
Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 4 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Stamford / middletownpress.com

Stamford wraps up door-to-door vaccination campaign as inoculation rates top 75%

Stamford wraps up door-to-door vaccination campaign as inoculation rates top 75%

STAMFORD — Beverly Reyes spoke with people outside Flamboyant Chicho Cocina in the Cove neighborhood of the city, holding a stack of flyers with information about nearby COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Speaking in Spanish, she told them that she worked with Family Centers. Most said they had already been vaccinated, except... Read more

Comments
avatar

they left one on my door. even though I'm completely vaccinated I appreciated the effort ☺

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Greenwich / greenwichtime.com

Bridge in Greenwich: Face-to-face play remains a big question mark

Bridge in Greenwich: Face-to-face play remains a big question mark

The fate of face-to-face duplicate bridge in the area and across the nation remains an unanswered question. Perhaps the biggest — and possibly ultimate — test of where in-person bridge currently stands will be at the Fall North American Bridge championships that are scheduled for Nov. 25 to Dec. 5 in Austin, Texas. That is an event that would normally draw upward of 8,000 tables of players. What happens there — if it indeed actually happens — may determine the future of organized in-person bridge. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Greenwich / stamfordadvocate.com

Greenwich mother-daughter artists use collage to 'put together a story' of the COVID pandemic

Greenwich mother-daughter artists use collage to 'put together a story' of the COVID pandemic

A creased page from an Old Farmer’s Almanac printed a century ago. A promising young man caught in an age-clouded daguerreotype. A tatting needle, lovingly preserved. The items collected in the collages of Susan and Dana McHale represent a moment in an uncertain time, which are improbably shared by the mother-daughter pair and the men and women of a generation long gone. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Stamford / stamfordadvocate.com

'Hat Attack,' brand worn by the likes of Megan Markle and Halle Barry moves to Stamford

'Hat Attack,' brand worn by the likes of Megan Markle and Halle Barry moves to Stamford

Hat Attack, a hat and accessories brand that has been worn by famous personalities such as Halle Berry and Megan Markle, recently moved to Connecticut. After over 40 years in New York City, the hat manufacturing company moved its headquarters to Stamford in April. "It's going to be a great... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stamford Updates

Stamford Updates

Stamford, CT
45
Followers
215
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy