CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Sports wrap: Santa Fe

Posted by 
Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 4 days ago

(SANTA FE, NM) Santa Fe sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Santa Fe sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Santa Fe / santafenewmexican.com

Demons end 13-year losing streak against Horsemen

Demons end 13-year losing streak against Horsemen

All you needed to know about what Santa Fe High’s years-in-the-making win over St. Michael’s meant was written on the face of Demons senior linebacker Santiago Ortega. On bended knee, he joined his teammates in a postgame meeting on the Demons’ logo at midfield following Friday night’s game, and let the emotions pour out. Tears streamed down his face amid the occasional gasp for air. Read more

Comments
avatar

Santa Fe plays a weak pre-district schedule. Two triple and one Quad A schools. Once they play the big boys it will be a different story.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Santa Fe / santafenewmexican.com

Bikers ride for funds to build wells on Navajo Nation

Bikers ride for funds to build wells on Navajo Nation

After pedaling more than 499 miles, it was always the last hill near the finish line that gave Gabriel Aragon the most trouble. He’s completed the 500-mile annual Bike for the Light cycling event three times. He plans to do it again next week as one of nearly 40 cyclists who will ride for a cause. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Santa Fe / santafenewmexican.com

Bikers ride for funds to build wells on Navajo Nation

Bikers ride for funds to build wells on Navajo Nation

After pedaling more than 499 miles, it was always the last hill near the finish line that gave Gabriel Aragon the most trouble. He’s completed the 500-mile annual Bike for the Light cycling event three times. He plans to do it again next week as one of nearly 40 cyclists who will ride for a cause. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Santa Fe / santafenewmexican.com

Demons coach weathers early morning practices ahead of St. Michael's showdown

Demons coach weathers early morning practices ahead of St. Michael's showdown

Andrew Martinez is not a morning person, and he didn’t even fake liking it this week. Martinez, head football coach for Santa Fe High, changed the practice schedule around for his Demons this week in anticipation of afternoon and evening rainstorms. Instead of practices right after school ends at 4 p.m., he opted to start at 6 a.m. to avoid thunderstorms that would surely send the team inside while preparing for Friday’s matchup against city rival St. Michael’s. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe, NM
94
Followers
204
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Sports
Santa Fe, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy