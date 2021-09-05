Sports wrap: Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Santa Fe sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Demons end 13-year losing streak against Horsemen All you needed to know about what Santa Fe High’s years-in-the-making win over St. Michael’s meant was written on the face of Demons senior linebacker Santiago Ortega. On bended knee, he joined his teammates in a postgame meeting on the Demons’ logo at midfield following Friday night’s game, and let the emotions pour out. Tears streamed down his face amid the occasional gasp for air. Read more

Bikers ride for funds to build wells on Navajo Nation After pedaling more than 499 miles, it was always the last hill near the finish line that gave Gabriel Aragon the most trouble. He’s completed the 500-mile annual Bike for the Light cycling event three times. He plans to do it again next week as one of nearly 40 cyclists who will ride for a cause. Read more

