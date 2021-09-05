Trending sports headlines in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Santa Barbara area.

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Abel Renteria’s Near-Perfect Passing Night Sparks Santa Barbara to 42-7 Victory Over Righetti After three games, sophomore Abel Renteria has settled in nicely as the quarterback of the Santa Barbara High School football team. Renteria had a near-perfect night throwing the football, completing 17 of 18 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a pair of scores in the Dons’ impressive 42-7 victory over Righetti at Peabody Stadium on Friday night. Read more

Cats Fall in Straight Sets to No. 21 Pepperdine Friday SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – K-State had three players reach double-digit kills, but No. 21 Pepperdine prevailed with a three-set victory over the Wildcats Friday in the opener of the Gaucho Invitational, 25-22, 32-30, 25-22, at the Thunderdome. Aliyah Carter led K-State (1-2) with a dozen kills and was one dig... Read more

