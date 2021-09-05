Trending local sports in Bethlehem

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 4 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Bethlehem-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bethlehem sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bethlehem / lehighsports.com

Lehigh hosts trio of opponents in inaugural Steel Tournament

Lehigh hosts trio of opponents in inaugural Steel Tournament

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Attempting to capture its first victory of the 2021 season, the Lehigh volleyball team hosts the inaugural Lehigh Steel Tournament, hosting the likes of St. Francis Brooklyn, Dartmouth and Binghamton Friday and Saturday afternoon at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks host St. Francis Brooklyn... Read more

Bethlehem / wboy.com

WVU cross country opens season at Lehigh

WVU cross country opens season at Lehigh

The West Virginia University cross country team opens its 2021 slate on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Lehigh Invitational, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com. The women’s 6k race is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, the site... Read more

Bethlehem / lehighsports.com

Lehigh to kick off fall season this weekend at Colgate's Alex Lagowicz Invitational

Lehigh to kick off fall season this weekend at Colgate's Alex Lagowicz Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team will kick off it fall season this weekend at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, hosted by Colgate Saturday and Sunday at the Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, N.Y. The Mountain Hawks will play in their first of six fall competitions as the schedule returns to normal after Lehigh was only able to play in the spring last year. Read more

Allentown / lehighvalleylive.com

McLean's 3 INTs lead Central Catholic football to low-scoring win over Liberty

McLean’s 3 INTs lead Central Catholic football to low-scoring win over Liberty

In just his second game on the Allentown Central Catholic football team, sophomore Nasir McLean made a big impact for the defense by pulling down three interceptions and helping the Vikings improve to 2-0. Central Catholic defeated Liberty 14-7 in an EPC South matchup at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium... Read more

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

