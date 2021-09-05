Trending local sports in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Bethlehem-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bethlehem sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Lehigh hosts trio of opponents in inaugural Steel Tournament BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Attempting to capture its first victory of the 2021 season, the Lehigh volleyball team hosts the inaugural Lehigh Steel Tournament, hosting the likes of St. Francis Brooklyn, Dartmouth and Binghamton Friday and Saturday afternoon at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks host St. Francis Brooklyn... Read more

LOCAL PICK

WVU cross country opens season at Lehigh The West Virginia University cross country team opens its 2021 slate on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Lehigh Invitational, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com. The women’s 6k race is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, the site... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Lehigh to kick off fall season this weekend at Colgate's Alex Lagowicz Invitational BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team will kick off it fall season this weekend at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, hosted by Colgate Saturday and Sunday at the Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, N.Y. The Mountain Hawks will play in their first of six fall competitions as the schedule returns to normal after Lehigh was only able to play in the spring last year. Read more

LATEST NEWS