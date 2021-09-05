Trending local sports in Bethlehem
(BETHLEHEM, PA) Bethlehem-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Lehigh hosts trio of opponents in inaugural Steel Tournament
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Attempting to capture its first victory of the 2021 season, the Lehigh volleyball team hosts the inaugural Lehigh Steel Tournament, hosting the likes of St. Francis Brooklyn, Dartmouth and Binghamton Friday and Saturday afternoon at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks host St. Francis Brooklyn... Read more
WVU cross country opens season at Lehigh
The West Virginia University cross country team opens its 2021 slate on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Lehigh Invitational, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com. The women’s 6k race is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, the site... Read more
Lehigh to kick off fall season this weekend at Colgate's Alex Lagowicz Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team will kick off it fall season this weekend at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, hosted by Colgate Saturday and Sunday at the Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, N.Y. The Mountain Hawks will play in their first of six fall competitions as the schedule returns to normal after Lehigh was only able to play in the spring last year. Read more
McLean’s 3 INTs lead Central Catholic football to low-scoring win over Liberty
In just his second game on the Allentown Central Catholic football team, sophomore Nasir McLean made a big impact for the defense by pulling down three interceptions and helping the Vikings improve to 2-0. Central Catholic defeated Liberty 14-7 in an EPC South matchup at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium... Read more
