Abilene, TX

Sports wrap: Abilene

Posted by 
Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 4 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Abilene sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Abilene sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Abilene / bigcountryhomepage.com

Cougars devour Eagles in 61st Crosstown Showdown

Cougars devour Eagles in 61st Crosstown Showdown

The Cooper Cougars defeated the Abilene High Eagles 31 to 14 in the 61st annual Crosstown Showdown. After falling behind 14-0 in the first half, the Cougars roared back and scored 31 unanswered points to run away with the win. This is the first win of the season for Cooper,... Read more

Abilene / ktxs.com

Abilene Police Department plans for the Crosstown Showdown game on Friday

Abilene Police Department plans for the Crosstown Showdown game on Friday

ABILENE, Texas — Officers say there’s usually always a good turn out at the Crosstown Showdown games, and on Friday the game will be between Abilene High and Cooper. Abilene Police Department prepares for the increase in traffic as there will also be an event on the same day at the Expo Center nearby. Read more

Abilene / bigcountryhomepage.com

Crosstown Showdown is still a big deal for the players

Crosstown Showdown is still a big deal for the players

The 61st Crosstown Showdown is coming up on Friday night. It’s the Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles for bragging rights. This is a non-district game for the eighth game in a row, so you might think it wouldn’t be as a big deal for the players. You would... Read more

Abilene / youtube.com

Cooper and Abilene High ready for Crosstown Showdown

Cooper and Abilene High ready for Crosstown Showdown

Cooper and Abilene High ready for Crosstown Showdown Read more

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene, TX
With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

