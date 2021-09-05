What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sioux Falls

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 4 days ago

With Texas as model, Noem seeks more abortion restrictions

With Texas as model, Noem seeks more abortion restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem wants to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions in that state to go forward. The Texas law, which took effect Wednesday, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac... Read more

South Dakota / keloland.com

Operation Sunflower relocates pets affected by Hurricane Ida to South Dakota

Operation Sunflower relocates pets affected by Hurricane Ida to South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A bunch of pets were flown out of the hurricane flood zone in Lafayette, Louisiana today. They arrived in Sioux Falls this morning and then traveled to animal shelters throughout the region. Here’s a look at Operation Sunflower. “Look at you. Welcome to South Dakota.”. Moiria... Read more

Is there a way to foster an animal so the family can have it back?

Sioux Falls / b1027.com

Downtown Sioux Falls to ‘Pig out’ in September during Pork Showdown

Downtown Sioux Falls to ‘Pig out’ in September during Pork Showdown

Starting today, downtown Sioux Falls is getting ready to pig out!. The first-ever Downtown Pork Show gets underway today through (September 30), as sixteen Sioux Falls restaurants in the downtown area are preparing to battle it out over a variety of different pork dishes. Much like the Downtown Sioux Falls... Read more

Sioux Falls / keloland.com

Record amount of pet food donated at KELOLAND Media Group’s annual drive

Record amount of pet food donated at KELOLAND Media Group’s annual drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We asked for help and KELOLAND viewers delivered. During the seven-hour long KELOLAND Media Group pet food drive on Friday, we collected more than 8,800 pounds of food and more than $1,500. The donations will go to feed animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane... Read more

Wait a minute am I reading this correctly it's okay to abort our babies but not our kittens?! Isn't there a day after pill that they could all be taking?

1 like

