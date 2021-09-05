Las Cruces sports lineup: What’s trending

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Las Cruces area.

Wildcats Ready for Springhill Suites Invitational LAS CRUCES, NM – Northwestern Volleyball is back on the road this weekend for a trio of matches at the Springhill Suites Invitational. The Wildcats will face off at New Mexico State on Friday morning before traveling to El Paso for an evening showdown at UTEP. Then on Saturday, the Wildcats return to Las Cruces for an afternoon matchup vs. Arizona. Read more

Deming High Wildcats handle Desert Warriors in 5-1 soccer victory DEMING – Wildcat soccer left little doubt who deserved the championship trophy last weekend at the Las Cruces Public Schools Invitational Tournament. The Deming High varsity rolled to a 3-0 tournament trek and defeated the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors on penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie in its toughest match. Read more

See who wins Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll LAS CRUCES - Gadsden wide receiver Ricky Rodriguez is your Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll winner. Rodriguez had 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns and three receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Gadsden's win over Chaparral. Rodriguez received 606 (80 percent) of the 760 votes this week. Read more

