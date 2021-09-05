CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces sports lineup: What’s trending

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Las Cruces area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Las Cruces / nusports.com

Wildcats Ready for Springhill Suites Invitational

LAS CRUCES, NM – Northwestern Volleyball is back on the road this weekend for a trio of matches at the Springhill Suites Invitational. The Wildcats will face off at New Mexico State on Friday morning before traveling to El Paso for an evening showdown at UTEP. Then on Saturday, the Wildcats return to Las Cruces for an afternoon matchup vs. Arizona. Read more

Deming / demingheadlight.com

Deming High Wildcats handle Desert Warriors in 5-1 soccer victory

DEMING – Wildcat soccer left little doubt who deserved the championship trophy last weekend at the Las Cruces Public Schools Invitational Tournament. The Deming High varsity rolled to a 3-0 tournament trek and defeated the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors on penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie in its toughest match. Read more

Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

See who wins Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll

LAS CRUCES - Gadsden wide receiver Ricky Rodriguez is your Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll winner. Rodriguez had 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns and three receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Gadsden's win over Chaparral. Rodriguez received 606 (80 percent) of the 760 votes this week. Read more

New Mexico / lcsun-news.com

Aggies volleyball opens at home in Springhill Suites Invitational

LAS CRUCES - There is a new scoreboard, and a different playing surface, but the New Mexico State volleyball is hosting a tournament, with fans, at the Pan American Center. The Aggies will play matches against Northwestern (Friday, 10 a.m. on 91.5 KRUX-FM), Arizona (Friday, 7 p.m., on 91.5 KRUX-FM) at the Pan American Center and at UTEP (Sunday, 1 p.m.) in El Paso. Read more

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

