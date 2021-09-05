CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 4 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Bloomington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bloomington sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Indiana / si.com

USC Transfer Stephen Carr Earns Starting Job at Running Back for Indiana

USC Transfer Stephen Carr Earns Starting Job at Running Back for Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There were several starting spots that needed to be earned during Indiana's fall camp, and the spotlight shined brightest In the battle to start at running back. Stephen Carr, who grew up under the bright lights of Los Angeles, stole the show. The former 5-star running back... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bloomington / southbendtribune.com

IU football: Ty Fryfogle, neither a secret nor a surprise this year, is back for more

IU football: Ty Fryfogle, neither a secret nor a surprise this year, is back for more

BLOOMINGTON – For three years, Grant Heard wished openly that he could have one more year with Ty Fryfogle. A big-bodied receiver from a small southeast Mississippi town, Fryfogle stayed off the recruiting radar for a lot of programs in SEC country, to his high school coach’s bemusement. But Heard, who’d played with Fryfogle’s father at Ole Miss, firmly believed the three-star prospect fit the kind of skill set he wanted at the boundary. Just over two weeks before signing day in 2017, he was one of three IU coaches to travel to Lucedale, Miss., for an in-home that impressed Fryfogle enough to prompt his commitment. Heard secured Indiana’s future at receiver. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bloomington / insideindianabusiness.com

IU Researchers Study Head Injuries in Adolescent Sports

IU Researchers Study Head Injuries in Adolescent Sports

BLOOMINGTON - Indiana University researchers are tackling what happens when young football players suffer head impact injuries. Supported by a $2.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the researchers hope to determine to what extent repetitive subconcussive head impacts affect brain health in adolescents. Ultimately, the IU research will help establish safety guidelines for young athletes exposed to head impacts. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bloomington / chatsports.com

Get Physical – No. 17 IU Brings High Expectations to No. 18 Iowa

Get Physical – No. 17 IU Brings High Expectations to No. 18 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's gonna hurt. Let's start with that as No. 17 Indiana faces No. 18 Iowa in Saturday's season-opener rich in be-more-man-than-the-other-guy possibilities. That means hit as they haven't hit in nine months. "(Being physical) is something (the Hawkeyes) have done a really good job of in the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Digest

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington, IN
141
Followers
224
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomington Sports Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy