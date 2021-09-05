Bloomington sports digest: Top stories today

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Bloomington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bloomington sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

USC Transfer Stephen Carr Earns Starting Job at Running Back for Indiana BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There were several starting spots that needed to be earned during Indiana's fall camp, and the spotlight shined brightest In the battle to start at running back. Stephen Carr, who grew up under the bright lights of Los Angeles, stole the show. The former 5-star running back... Read more

LOCAL PICK

IU football: Ty Fryfogle, neither a secret nor a surprise this year, is back for more BLOOMINGTON – For three years, Grant Heard wished openly that he could have one more year with Ty Fryfogle. A big-bodied receiver from a small southeast Mississippi town, Fryfogle stayed off the recruiting radar for a lot of programs in SEC country, to his high school coach’s bemusement. But Heard, who’d played with Fryfogle’s father at Ole Miss, firmly believed the three-star prospect fit the kind of skill set he wanted at the boundary. Just over two weeks before signing day in 2017, he was one of three IU coaches to travel to Lucedale, Miss., for an in-home that impressed Fryfogle enough to prompt his commitment. Heard secured Indiana’s future at receiver. Read more

TRENDING NOW

IU Researchers Study Head Injuries in Adolescent Sports BLOOMINGTON - Indiana University researchers are tackling what happens when young football players suffer head impact injuries. Supported by a $2.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the researchers hope to determine to what extent repetitive subconcussive head impacts affect brain health in adolescents. Ultimately, the IU research will help establish safety guidelines for young athletes exposed to head impacts. Read more

TOP VIEWED