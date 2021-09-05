CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Top Billings sports news

Posted by 
Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 4 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Billings sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Billings / ktvq.com

Billings boxer Martinez wins National Silver Gloves Title

Billings boxer Martinez wins National Silver Gloves Title

Young Billings boxer Jojo Martinez won her second National Silver Gloves Boxing championship Thursday in Kansas City. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Billings / billingsgazette.com

In first pro season, Billings' own Jalen Garcia rekindles love of game with Mustangs

In first pro season, Billings' own Jalen Garcia rekindles love of game with Mustangs

BILLINGS — In early June, 10 games into his first season of professional baseball, Billings Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia was having some pretty serious doubts. There he was, hitting a mere .167 with 16 strikeouts in 36 at-bats — and harboring a persistent wonder about whether or not he could hack it in the now-independent Pioneer League. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Missoula / montanasports.com

Sentinel symphony: Spartans march forward after instant classic

Sentinel symphony: Spartans march forward after instant classic

MISSOULA —In a rematch of the 2020 Class AA state title game, Missoula Sentinel and Billings West kicked off the 2021 season in style. MTN’s Brandon Sullivan takes a special look back at what turned out to be an instant classic at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Helena / helenair.com

Helena High takes its turn opening at home; Capital travels to Billings for playoff rematch

Helena High takes its turn opening at home; Capital travels to Billings for playoff rematch

HELENA — Last week, the Helena Capital Bruins experienced Vigilante Stadium with fans allowed back in the stands. Friday night, it will be Helena High's turn to host a home opener and the Bengals will square off against Billings Senior, which like Helena, is 1-0 following a week one victory. Read more

Comments / 0

Billings News Flash

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
132
Followers
226
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Billings, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Sporting News#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy