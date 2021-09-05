Top Billings sports news
(BILLINGS, MT) Billings-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Billings sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Billings boxer Martinez wins National Silver Gloves Title
Young Billings boxer Jojo Martinez won her second National Silver Gloves Boxing championship Thursday in Kansas City. Read more
In first pro season, Billings' own Jalen Garcia rekindles love of game with Mustangs
BILLINGS — In early June, 10 games into his first season of professional baseball, Billings Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia was having some pretty serious doubts. There he was, hitting a mere .167 with 16 strikeouts in 36 at-bats — and harboring a persistent wonder about whether or not he could hack it in the now-independent Pioneer League. Read more
Sentinel symphony: Spartans march forward after instant classic
MISSOULA —In a rematch of the 2020 Class AA state title game, Missoula Sentinel and Billings West kicked off the 2021 season in style. MTN’s Brandon Sullivan takes a special look back at what turned out to be an instant classic at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Read more
Helena High takes its turn opening at home; Capital travels to Billings for playoff rematch
HELENA — Last week, the Helena Capital Bruins experienced Vigilante Stadium with fans allowed back in the stands. Friday night, it will be Helena High's turn to host a home opener and the Bengals will square off against Billings Senior, which like Helena, is 1-0 following a week one victory. Read more
Comments / 0