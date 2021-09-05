Top Billings sports news

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Billings boxer Martinez wins National Silver Gloves Title Young Billings boxer Jojo Martinez won her second National Silver Gloves Boxing championship Thursday in Kansas City. Read more

In first pro season, Billings' own Jalen Garcia rekindles love of game with Mustangs BILLINGS — In early June, 10 games into his first season of professional baseball, Billings Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia was having some pretty serious doubts. There he was, hitting a mere .167 with 16 strikeouts in 36 at-bats — and harboring a persistent wonder about whether or not he could hack it in the now-independent Pioneer League. Read more

Sentinel symphony: Spartans march forward after instant classic MISSOULA —In a rematch of the 2020 Class AA state title game, Missoula Sentinel and Billings West kicked off the 2021 season in style. MTN’s Brandon Sullivan takes a special look back at what turned out to be an instant classic at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Read more

