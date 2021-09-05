Lifestyle wrap: Joliet

(JOLIET, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Joliet, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Chicago White Sox honor Joliet Junior College pitcher, cancer survivor CHICAGO - A Joliet Junior College student athlete never let cancer get in the way of his fastball. Nineteen-year-old Josh Fleming was diagnosed with leukemia in December after experiencing bone pain and then chronic weakness. While enduring cancer treatment, he lost 20 pounds. In January, he began the baseball season... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Fajitas & French toast? Crazy combo spells big business for Joliet restaurant JOLIET, Ill. -- Fajitas and French toast at the same restaurant? Yes! One restaurant transforms from an American breakfast place by day to an authentic Mexican restaurant at night!. Locos Mexican restaurant and Angie's Pancake House are two restaurants in one. By day (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.) they serve... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

6 equestrians at Lockport's Legacy Ranch training for Special Olympics All summer long, six equestrians have been training for something special at Legacy Ranch in Lockport: the Special Olympics. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE