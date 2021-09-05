CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Lifestyle wrap: Joliet

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 4 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Joliet, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Chicago / fox32chicago.com

Chicago White Sox honor Joliet Junior College pitcher, cancer survivor

CHICAGO - A Joliet Junior College student athlete never let cancer get in the way of his fastball. Nineteen-year-old Josh Fleming was diagnosed with leukemia in December after experiencing bone pain and then chronic weakness. While enduring cancer treatment, he lost 20 pounds. In January, he began the baseball season... Read more

Joliet / abc7news.com

Fajitas & French toast? Crazy combo spells big business for Joliet restaurant

JOLIET, Ill. -- Fajitas and French toast at the same restaurant? Yes! One restaurant transforms from an American breakfast place by day to an authentic Mexican restaurant at night!. Locos Mexican restaurant and Angie's Pancake House are two restaurants in one. By day (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.) they serve... Read more

Lockport / abc7chicago.com

6 equestrians at Lockport's Legacy Ranch training for Special Olympics

All summer long, six equestrians have been training for something special at Legacy Ranch in Lockport: the Special Olympics. Read more

Chicago Metropolitan Area / nbcchicago.com

IDPH: 81 COVID Outbreaks Reported at Illinois Schools, Including 36 in Chicago Area

There are at least 81 reported COVID outbreaks in Illinois schools as of Friday, including 36 in the Chicago area, according to newly-released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The data, which is updated weekly and includes cases from the last 30 days, shows Cook County, the largest... Read more

What do we consider an outbreak? More than 3 ?!? Are they going to say there is an outbreak of the flu this year? I doubt it!

Illinois has 852 public school districts, averaged out that is less than one COVID case per district, awesome.

With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

