Conroe, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Conroe

Posted by 
Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 4 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Conroe, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Texas / houstonchronicle.com

Student COVID cases nearly double across Texas in one week

Student COVID cases nearly double across Texas in one week

Five Houston-area districts already have reported more COVID-19 cases among students just weeks into the new school year than they did all of last year, reflecting rapidly rising infections in schools across the state. The total number of positive COVID cases in Texas public school students increased by 90 percent,... Read more

Comments
avatar

All of the states numbers went up in children once they went back to school including the states with mandatory mask mandates in schools. In fact Texas is not even in the top 6 (only top 6 mentioned in reference article I read) of kids getting it per 100k.

5 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Kinda funny though. Covid cases on an uptick. Covid deaths…..not so much. So….. it is getting to be more and more like the flu or cold. The schools are acting as the Petri dishes they have always been and in turn helping with natural immunity and herd immunity. Go figure.

1 like

Conroe / yourconroenews.com

Conroe ISD leader warns of impact as COVID cases increase

Conroe ISD leader warns of impact as COVID cases increase

Conroe ISD Superintendent Curtis Null wants the community to know how the spread of COVID-19 could affect students, staff, and the community at large if cases keep rising. In a YouTube Live Thursday night, Null explained how the pandemic has already affected transportation and staffing at the county’s largest school district. Read more

Comments
avatar

The offensively high paid superintendent and his ilk at Magnolia ISD do not recognize Covid. That’s why they’re “The Best District in the State of Texas.” Yeeee hawwww. 🐓💩 $$$$$

avatar

but Montgomery County refused to help in the battle , so go and die.

Conroe / khou.com

Substitute teacher shortage leads to virtual class cancellations in Conroe ISD

Substitute teacher shortage leads to virtual class cancellations in Conroe ISD

On Friday, the district was shorted nearly 250 subs, and the superintendent told parents the problem also extends to bus drivers. Read more

Comments
avatar

so cancel virtual learning due to substitute teacher shortage. what are ya going to do when there is no teachers to teach?

7 likes 1 reply

avatar

Teaching has become such a thankless, stressful job that I wouldn’t think schools could get regular teachers. Let alone subs......with, or without Covid around.

5 likes

Conroe / yourconroenews.com

Conroe Airport director lauded for aviation vision as growth takes flight

Conroe Airport director lauded for aviation vision as growth takes flight

As a boy, James Brown was always fascinated by his great-grandfather’s history. Brown’s namesake went to aircraft mechanic school in the early 1940s, joined the Army Air Corps and worked for air giant Lockhead. He specifically worked on P-38 planes. Brown remembers the large model P-38 plane at his great-grandfather’s house. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

