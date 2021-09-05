CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen sports digest: Top stories today

Killeen Voice
 4 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Killeen / kwtx.com

Fourth quarter push propels Killeen over Hendrickson

Fourth quarter push propels Killeen over Hendrickson

PFLUGERVILLE , Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Kangaroos picked up their first win of the season on Thursday night over Hendrickson. The final score was 22-17. Killeen improves to 1-1 on the season. Read more

Killeen / youtube.com

6 Sports Weekend Anchor Niki Lattarulo live as Killeen Roos takes on Pflugerville Hendrickson

6 Sports Weekend Anchor Niki Lattarulo live as Killeen Roos takes on Pflugerville Hendrickson

The game in Pflugerville starts at 7 p.m. Follow 6 News https://www.instagram.com/kcennews/ https://twitter.com/6NewsCTX https://www.facebook.com/KCENNews/ Read more

Pflugerville / youtube.com

Live: Interview with Killeen High football coach Neil Searcy ahead of game against Pflugerville

Live: Interview with Killeen High football coach Neil Searcy ahead of game against Pflugerville

Coach Searcy says the team has its hands full but has been working on its weaknesses over the past week. Follow 6 News https://www.instagram.com/kcennews/ https://twitter.com/6NewsCTX https://www.facebook.com/KCENNews/ Read more

Killeen / youtube.com

Killeen ISD takes on Pflugerville Hendrickson

Killeen ISD takes on Pflugerville Hendrickson

6 Sports is also breaking down the winner of Battle of the Bands! Read more

