Sports wrap: Cedar Rapids

LOCAL FAVORITE

Defense powers Cedar Rapids Washington to high school football victory over Marion CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Washington and Marion had never played varsity football against each other. That changed Thursday night and the inaugural game finished in the Warriors' favor. Class 4A third-ranked Washington defeated Marion, 26-9, in a non-district game at Kingston Stadium. The Warriors spoiled Marion’s first game at... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Hey Iowa fans, the Hawkeyes missed you IOWA CITY — Last season was one big asterisk for Big Ten football. It never felt quite right or totally legitimate. It was an abbreviated schedule. It was a briefly canceled season resurrected only to salvage as much from the conference’s TV contracts as possible. It pumped in that godawful recorded crowd noise to its games. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Late Bandits rally comes up short CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits got off to a great start against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field Thursday evening. They almost finished it in fine fashion. Almost. Trailing by five runs heading into the top of the ninth, the River Bandits battled back —... Read more

LOCAL PICK