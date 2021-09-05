Sports wrap: Cedar Rapids
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Cedar Rapids-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Defense powers Cedar Rapids Washington to high school football victory over Marion
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Washington and Marion had never played varsity football against each other. That changed Thursday night and the inaugural game finished in the Warriors' favor. Class 4A third-ranked Washington defeated Marion, 26-9, in a non-district game at Kingston Stadium. The Warriors spoiled Marion’s first game at... Read more
Hey Iowa fans, the Hawkeyes missed you
IOWA CITY — Last season was one big asterisk for Big Ten football. It never felt quite right or totally legitimate. It was an abbreviated schedule. It was a briefly canceled season resurrected only to salvage as much from the conference’s TV contracts as possible. It pumped in that godawful recorded crowd noise to its games. Read more
Late Bandits rally comes up short
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits got off to a great start against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field Thursday evening. They almost finished it in fine fashion. Almost. Trailing by five runs heading into the top of the ninth, the River Bandits battled back —... Read more
CR Wash beats Marion 26-9 in first ever meeting
CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The Marion Wolves battled the Washington Warriors for the first time ever in football in a Thursday night meeting. This was also the first time that Marion has played a football game inside Kingston Stadium since they last played Regis back in 1991. The Warriors were looking to improve to 2-0 and Marion was looking for their first win on the year. Read more
