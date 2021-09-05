CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Sports wrap: Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 4 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Cedar Rapids-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Washington / thegazette.com

Defense powers Cedar Rapids Washington to high school football victory over Marion

Defense powers Cedar Rapids Washington to high school football victory over Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Washington and Marion had never played varsity football against each other. That changed Thursday night and the inaugural game finished in the Warriors' favor. Class 4A third-ranked Washington defeated Marion, 26-9, in a non-district game at Kingston Stadium. The Warriors spoiled Marion’s first game at... Read more

Iowa / thegazette.com

Hey Iowa fans, the Hawkeyes missed you

Hey Iowa fans, the Hawkeyes missed you

IOWA CITY — Last season was one big asterisk for Big Ten football. It never felt quite right or totally legitimate. It was an abbreviated schedule. It was a briefly canceled season resurrected only to salvage as much from the conference’s TV contracts as possible. It pumped in that godawful recorded crowd noise to its games. Read more

Quad Cities / qconline.com

Late Bandits rally comes up short

Late Bandits rally comes up short

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits got off to a great start against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field Thursday evening. They almost finished it in fine fashion. Almost. Trailing by five runs heading into the top of the ninth, the River Bandits battled back —... Read more

Cedar Rapids / kwwl.com

CR Wash beats Marion 26-9 in first ever meeting

CR Wash beats Marion 26-9 in first ever meeting

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The Marion Wolves battled the Washington Warriors for the first time ever in football in a Thursday night meeting. This was also the first time that Marion has played a football game inside Kingston Stadium since they last played Regis back in 1991. The Warriors were looking to improve to 2-0 and Marion was looking for their first win on the year. Read more

Cedar Rapids, IA
With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

