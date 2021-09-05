Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Saginaw area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Saginaw sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Saginaw Valley State receiver Casey Williams talks about ‘weird’ 2020 Casey Williams, a former star at Michigan Lutheran Seminary, returns to the field Saturday after a breakout 2019 season for Saginaw Valley State University. Williams led the GLIAC in receiving yards per game in 2019. Read more

Saginaw football highlights: Midland High struggles to stop Lapeer The last time Midland High started a football season at 0-2, the Chemics reached the Division 2 semifinals. Midland coach Eric Methner can only hope that history repeats itself. The Chemics fell to 0-2 after dropping a 49-27 decision Friday to Lapeer at Midland Community Stadium. Midland struggled running the... Read more

Breckenridge doubles-up MLS, evens record Breckenridge High School picked up its first victory of the 2021 campaign at home Thursday via a 40-20 non-conference win over visiting Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary. The Huskies trailed 8-0 early before scoring 24-unanswered points to claim the lead for good. Breckenridge (1-1) got its first score via a 32-yard... Read more

