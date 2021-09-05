CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Saginaw

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 4 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Saginaw area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Saginaw sports. For more stories from the Saginaw area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Saginaw / youtube.com

Saginaw Valley State receiver Casey Williams talks about ‘weird’ 2020

Saginaw Valley State receiver Casey Williams talks about ‘weird’ 2020

Casey Williams, a former star at Michigan Lutheran Seminary, returns to the field Saturday after a breakout 2019 season for Saginaw Valley State University. Williams led the GLIAC in receiving yards per game in 2019. Read more

Midland / mlive.com

Saginaw football highlights: Midland High struggles to stop Lapeer

Saginaw football highlights: Midland High struggles to stop Lapeer

The last time Midland High started a football season at 0-2, the Chemics reached the Division 2 semifinals. Midland coach Eric Methner can only hope that history repeats itself. The Chemics fell to 0-2 after dropping a 49-27 decision Friday to Lapeer at Midland Community Stadium. Midland struggled running the... Read more

Breckenridge / themorningsun.com

Breckenridge doubles-up MLS, evens record

Breckenridge doubles-up MLS, evens record

Breckenridge High School picked up its first victory of the 2021 campaign at home Thursday via a 40-20 non-conference win over visiting Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary. The Huskies trailed 8-0 early before scoring 24-unanswered points to claim the lead for good. Breckenridge (1-1) got its first score via a 32-yard... Read more

Gaylord / petoskeynews.com

Gaylord football and coach Syzmoniak get their first win of the season

Gaylord football and coach Syzmoniak get their first win of the season

SAGINAW - Gaylord football and head coach DJ Szymoniak has notched their first win of the season with a 15-6 victory over Saginaw Arthur Hill on Thursday night. The first career win for coach Szymoniak came just the way he would have wanted, with hard-nosed defensive football. The former fullback’s team also punched in two rushing touchdowns and played with an effort the team can be very proud of. Read more

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

