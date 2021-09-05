CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Odessa

Posted by 
Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 4 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Life in Odessa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Odessa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Odessa / yourbasin.com

MCH reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1, urging caution ahead of holiday

MCH reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1, urging caution ahead of holiday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. MCH says it has had 43 patients die from complications from the virus since August 1. 15 of those deaths have been since Monday, August 30. Read more

Comments
avatar

Sooooo ivermectin was developed for humans to fight parasites and to kill viral respitory infections. It is fda approved for humans and the use in livestock didn’t come till much later. The creators were given the Nobel peace prize in medicine in 2015. Why does the media leave all this out?

2 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Odessa / youtube.com

Hospital leaders concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend

Hospital leaders concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend

Last month, 31 people died from COVID-19 at Midland Memorial Hospital. 43 people died from the virus at Medical Center Hospital from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2. See more stories at https://www.newswest9.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newswest9 Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/newswest9 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newswest9 Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ector County / oaoa.com

County could fund hospital requests, get paid back

County could fund hospital requests, get paid back

Ector County could turn every one federal dollar into two if they respond to the financial requests of both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center for part of the $16.1 million that the county has gotten from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. MCH CEO Russell Tippin, who... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Odessa / yourbasin.com

MCH reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1, urging caution ahead of holiday

MCH reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1, urging caution ahead of holiday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. MCH says it has had 43 patients die from complications from the virus since August 1. 15 of those deaths have been since Monday, August 30. Read more

Comments
avatar

Sooooo ivermectin was developed for humans to fight parasites and to kill viral respitory infections. It is fda approved for humans and the use in livestock didn’t come till much later. The creators were given the Nobel peace prize in medicine in 2015. Why does the media leave all this out?

2 likes 1 reply

Comments / 0

Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
130
Followers
215
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy