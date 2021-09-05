Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Odessa

(ODESSA, TX) Life in Odessa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

MCH reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1, urging caution ahead of holiday ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. MCH says it has had 43 patients die from complications from the virus since August 1. 15 of those deaths have been since Monday, August 30. Read more

Hospital leaders concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend Last month, 31 people died from COVID-19 at Midland Memorial Hospital. 43 people died from the virus at Medical Center Hospital from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2. See more stories at https://www.newswest9.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newswest9 Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/newswest9 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newswest9 Read more

County could fund hospital requests, get paid back Ector County could turn every one federal dollar into two if they respond to the financial requests of both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center for part of the $16.1 million that the county has gotten from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. MCH CEO Russell Tippin, who... Read more

