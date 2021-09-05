Trending lifestyle headlines in Newark

(NEWARK, DE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Newark urges residents, businesses to turn down lights to aid migrating birds City of Newark officials are encouraging residents to do their part to aid migrating birds by turning off or turning down lights when possible. Last week, city council passed a resolution in support of the National Audubon Society’s Lights Out program. The program, which has been implemented in large and... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Private schools, charter schools in Newark prepare for delta variant As charter and private schools around Newark either prepare to open their doors or have already begun the school year, each has taken an approach to COVID-19 to try to ensure they can reopen at full capacity. The Newark Center for Creative Learning has placed an emphasis on outdoor education,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Newark urges residents, businesses to turn down lights to aid migrating birds City of Newark officials are encouraging residents to do their part to aid migrating birds by turning off or turning down lights when possible. Last week, city council passed a resolution in support of the National Audubon Society’s Lights Out program. The program, which has been implemented in large and... Read more

LOCAL PICK