What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Topeka

Stormont expecting some staff to leave following vaccine mandate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 85% of Stormont Vail’s staff is vaccinated against COVID-19, but health leaders say it’s not enough. CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy announced Thursday workers have until October 31st to get the shots. “We’re going to push that number as close to 100% as we can.” Read more
Being vaccinated still spreads Covid you still get it so the lying 🤥 that they are trying to protect people is really a control issue nothing more I hope almost every quits we all need to stand up to stop the lying to control
THE VACCINATED we are being told causes less severe symptoms if they catch it. really they are putting their foot in their mouth because Israel is the most heavily vaccinated country in the world with over 80% vaccinated and look at all the hospitalizations they are having. From what ive been reading the vaccinated are being called, (SUPERSPREADERS)
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
CORNING, Kan. (WIBW) - Signs dot the streets of Corning, Kansas and the Nemaha County countryside. “You’re tough; you’re beautiful,” they proclaim. Each message is fulfilling a purpose discovered after the death of Damon Quigley at the age of 13. “He was so full of life. He was the kid... Read more
COVID patients can’t find beds in Topeka hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Six COVID-19 patients were accepted at Stormont Vail on Thursday however, 20 had to be turned away according to the hospital which cited staffing as the largest roadblock. According to Stormont Vail Health, the majority of requests are coming from Kansas facilities and two hospitals in Missouri. Read more
Stormont Vail has been giving a lot of false positives lately. I'd look into that if I were the state.
Topeka sewage sees high percentage of genetic remnants of COVID-19 when compared to 330 other communities
Topeka's Oakland Wastewater Treatment plant recently had more genetic remnants of COVID-19 floating in its sewage than 91% of the other facilities evaluated in a nationwide study. The Oakland plant at 1115 N.E. Poplar Ave. is among about 330 treatment plants that took part in the study by Biobot Analytics,... Read more