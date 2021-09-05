What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Topeka, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Stormont expecting some staff to leave following vaccine mandate TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 85% of Stormont Vail’s staff is vaccinated against COVID-19, but health leaders say it’s not enough. CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy announced Thursday workers have until October 31st to get the shots. “We’re going to push that number as close to 100% as we can.” Read more

Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok CORNING, Kan. (WIBW) - Signs dot the streets of Corning, Kansas and the Nemaha County countryside. “You’re tough; you’re beautiful,” they proclaim. Each message is fulfilling a purpose discovered after the death of Damon Quigley at the age of 13. “He was so full of life. He was the kid... Read more

COVID patients can’t find beds in Topeka hospital TOPEKA (KSNT) – Six COVID-19 patients were accepted at Stormont Vail on Thursday however, 20 had to be turned away according to the hospital which cited staffing as the largest roadblock. According to Stormont Vail Health, the majority of requests are coming from Kansas facilities and two hospitals in Missouri. Read more

