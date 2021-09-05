CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Topeka

Posted by 
Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 4 days ago

(TOPEKA, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Topeka, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Topeka area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Topeka / wibw.com

Stormont expecting some staff to leave following vaccine mandate

Stormont expecting some staff to leave following vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 85% of Stormont Vail’s staff is vaccinated against COVID-19, but health leaders say it’s not enough. CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy announced Thursday workers have until October 31st to get the shots. “We’re going to push that number as close to 100% as we can.” Read more

Comments
avatar

Being vaccinated still spreads Covid you still get it so the lying 🤥 that they are trying to protect people is really a control issue nothing more I hope almost every quits we all need to stand up to stop the lying to control

5 likes

avatar

THE VACCINATED we are being told causes less severe symptoms if they catch it. really they are putting their foot in their mouth because Israel is the most heavily vaccinated country in the world with over 80% vaccinated and look at all the hospitalizations they are having. From what ive been reading the vaccinated are being called, (SUPERSPREADERS)

2 likes

Topeka / wibw.com

Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok

Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok

CORNING, Kan. (WIBW) - Signs dot the streets of Corning, Kansas and the Nemaha County countryside. “You’re tough; you’re beautiful,” they proclaim. Each message is fulfilling a purpose discovered after the death of Damon Quigley at the age of 13. “He was so full of life. He was the kid... Read more

Topeka / ksnt.com

COVID patients can’t find beds in Topeka hospital

COVID patients can’t find beds in Topeka hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Six COVID-19 patients were accepted at Stormont Vail on Thursday however, 20 had to be turned away according to the hospital which cited staffing as the largest roadblock. According to Stormont Vail Health, the majority of requests are coming from Kansas facilities and two hospitals in Missouri. Read more

Comments
avatar

Stormont Vail has been giving a lot of false positives lately. I'd look into that if I were the state.

Topeka / cjonline.com

Topeka sewage sees high percentage of genetic remnants of COVID-19 when compared to 330 other communities

Topeka sewage sees high percentage of genetic remnants of COVID-19 when compared to 330 other communities

Topeka's Oakland Wastewater Treatment plant recently had more genetic remnants of COVID-19 floating in its sewage than 91% of the other facilities evaluated in a nationwide study. The Oakland plant at 1115 N.E. Poplar Ave. is among about 330 treatment plants that took part in the study by Biobot Analytics,... Read more

Comments / 0

