Lafayette, LA

Lifestyle wrap: Lafayette

Posted by 
Lafayette Digest
Lafayette Digest
 4 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lafayette / 999ktdy.com

Christmas in the Park, Featuring 12 Nights of Festivities, Coming to Moncus Park

Christmas in the Park, Featuring 12 Nights of Festivities, Coming to Moncus Park

It's never too early to get excited about the holidays. Moncus Park in Lafayette has a great event lined up to help you start thinking about Christmas. Read more

Lafayette / klfy.com

Parents protest LPSS mask mandate in front of school board office

Parents protest LPSS mask mandate in front of school board office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A group of parents in Lafayette Parish, who are against their children wearing masks at school to slow the spread of COVID-19, protested outside the school board office Friday morning. They believe they should have the final say on decisions involving their own children. They say the masks are hurting children, and forcing them to wear a mask is unconstitutional. Read more

Comments
avatar

since parents who refused to have their kids wearing a mask that CDC SAID ALL SHOULD , I DONT THINK THESE PARENTS THE BENEFITS OF THE MASK!! N that is lack of don't know the meaning!! THEREFORE YOU SHOULD KEEP UR KIDS AT HOME!! ONLY FAIR N HONEST!!

4 likes 3 replies

avatar

wearing a mask means, DROPLETS FROM ONE ANOTHER ISN'T INHALED FROM EACH OTHER in the air and from others!! I DONT THINK THOSE PARENTS KNOW THE MEANING, THEY think it's a game!!

3 likes 1 reply

Louisiana / katc.com

Louisiana airports seeing some return to normal following Ida

Louisiana airports seeing some return to normal following Ida

After closures and cancellations of flights out of Louisiana for Ida, operation at local airports are coming back online. New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette airports all announced changes before Ida's landfall on Sunday. Read more

Lafayette / katc.com

Acadiana Animal Aid Assists in Animal Evacuations from Ida

Acadiana Animal Aid Assists in Animal Evacuations from Ida

By Wednesday night, about 75 dogs and cats from Southeastern Louisiana were settling into shelters in the Northeast. They left Wednesday morning from Lafayette Regional after coming to town from shelters emptied ahead of Hurricane Ida. Read more

Comments / 0

 

