Waco, TX

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Waco

Waco Today
Waco Today
 4 days ago

(WACO, TX) Waco sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Waco sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Baylor Women's Basketball team dropping iconic 'Lady Bears' moniker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Women’s Basketball team will be referred to simply as the Bears after a decision was made to drop its iconic Lady Bears moniker. A spokesperson confirmed the name change to KWTX Friday evening. They are the latest to join a movement in women’s... Read more

The Spirit of '86: Tusa's first Waco High team set the tone

Even Johnny Tusa didn’t know what to expect when he was hired in the winter of 1985 to be the first head football coach of the new consolidated Waco High. Waco ISD had made the decision to move Richfield, Jefferson-Moore and the old Waco High into one campus, creating a Class 5A high school that would compete in a district with the likes of Temple and Killeen in the state’s largest division. Read more

The Spirit of '86: Tusa's first Waco High team set the tone

Even Johnny Tusa didn’t know what to expect when he was hired in the winter of 1985 to be the first head football coach of the new consolidated Waco High. Waco ISD had made the decision to move Richfield, Jefferson-Moore and the old Waco High into one campus, creating a Class 5A high school that would compete in a district with the likes of Temple and Killeen in the state’s largest division. Read more

LIVE: Big 12 close to expansion decision? | 365 Sports | 9.3.21 | SEC, Big Ten, ACC

Get your college football gear: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/DVb0X2 Join David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak on 365 Sports Radio weekdays from 3-6 for discussions and interviews about college sports! Discussion includes College Football, College Sports, NFL, NBA, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and other general sports news. Do Big 12 Teams Fit Better in Other Conferences? | SEC and Conference Realignment #Big12 #SEC #Live Also Streamed Live On: https://www.SicEm365.com/Live​ https://www.Facebook.com/SicEm365​ https://www.Twittter.com/SicEm365​ Read more

Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

