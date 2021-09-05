Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Waco
Baylor Women’s Basketball team dropping iconic ‘Lady Bears’ moniker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Women’s Basketball team will be referred to simply as the Bears after a decision was made to drop its iconic Lady Bears moniker. A spokesperson confirmed the name change to KWTX Friday evening. They are the latest to join a movement in women’s... Read more
The Spirit of '86: Tusa's first Waco High team set the tone
Even Johnny Tusa didn’t know what to expect when he was hired in the winter of 1985 to be the first head football coach of the new consolidated Waco High. Waco ISD had made the decision to move Richfield, Jefferson-Moore and the old Waco High into one campus, creating a Class 5A high school that would compete in a district with the likes of Temple and Killeen in the state’s largest division. Read more
LIVE: Big 12 close to expansion decision? | 365 Sports | 9.3.21 | SEC, Big Ten, ACC
Discussion includes College Football, College Sports, NFL, NBA, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and other general sports news. Do Big 12 Teams Fit Better in Other Conferences? | SEC and Conference Realignment #Big12 #SEC #Live
