Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Columbia
(COLUMBIA, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbia, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri
Check back for updates related to the coronavirus pandemic in Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more
Need to wear Masks or get vaccinated against virus and go to school or not wear Masks and home schooling as only way.
1 like
yea no doubt and our governor doesn't see a problem that's why I hone school my kids they will not go to public school as it is not safe anymore not just the virus but all the school shootings and alot more bullying now also. its all uncalled for
University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates
The move means there will be no mandates for faculty and staff or students at the system's four campuses or other facilities going forward, UM System spokesman Christian Basi said. The UM System has campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla. The post University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more
University of Missouri won't require vaccines for students, staff
COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators met today, deciding that COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for students, faculty, or staff. The board passed two resolutions Thursday, reflecting that decision. The Columbia, Missouri, campus reinstated some mask requirements on Aug. 2. They are still requesting... Read more
University of Missouri curators cite personal freedom, will not require vaccines on campus
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Board of Curators met Thursday and passed two resolutions not to require vaccines for students, faculty, or staff. The Columbia campus reinstated some masking requirements on Aug. 2 and is also requesting, but not mandating, students get vaccinated for the fall semester. Curator Darryl... Read more