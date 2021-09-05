CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Columbia

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 4 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbia, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Missouri / abc17news.com

FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri

FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri

Check back for updates related to the coronavirus pandemic in Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

Need to wear Masks or get vaccinated against virus and go to school or not wear Masks and home schooling as only way.

yea no doubt and our governor doesn't see a problem that's why I hone school my kids they will not go to public school as it is not safe anymore not just the virus but all the school shootings and alot more bullying now also. its all uncalled for

Columbia / abc17news.com

University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates

University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates

The move means there will be no mandates for faculty and staff or students at the system's four campuses or other facilities going forward, UM System spokesman Christian Basi said. The UM System has campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla. The post University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

Columbia / kctv5.com

University of Missouri won't require vaccines for students, staff

University of Missouri won't require vaccines for students, staff

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators met today, deciding that COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for students, faculty, or staff. The board passed two resolutions Thursday, reflecting that decision. The Columbia, Missouri, campus reinstated some mask requirements on Aug. 2. They are still requesting... Read more

Columbia / krcgtv.com

University of Missouri curators cite personal freedom, will not require vaccines on campus

University of Missouri curators cite personal freedom, will not require vaccines on campus

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Board of Curators met Thursday and passed two resolutions not to require vaccines for students, faculty, or staff. The Columbia campus reinstated some masking requirements on Aug. 2 and is also requesting, but not mandating, students get vaccinated for the fall semester. Curator Darryl... Read more

Posted by The Hill
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by The Hill
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by NBC News
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Posted by NBC News
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

