Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Columbia

FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri Check back for updates related to the coronavirus pandemic in Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases on the rise in school-age children in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates The move means there will be no mandates for faculty and staff or students at the system's four campuses or other facilities going forward, UM System spokesman Christian Basi said. The UM System has campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla. The post University of Missouri curators approve resolution against coronavirus vaccine mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

