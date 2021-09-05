Top Melbourne sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MELBOURNE, FL) Melbourne-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Florida / spacecoastdaily.com

No. 11 Ranked Eastern Florida State Men’s Soccer Will Travel to Illinois for a Pair of Road Games

No. 11 Ranked Eastern Florida State Men’s Soccer Will Travel to Illinois for a Pair of Road Games

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s soccer team will hit the road for the third straight weekend, this time heading to Illinois for a pair of games. The Titans, who are No. 11 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll at 3-1, will open... Read more

Florida / spacecoastdaily.com

Merritt Island / spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: Merritt Island Mustangs Host Sebastian River Sharks in Week 2 Prep Football on Space Coast Daily TV

WATCH LIVE: Merritt Island Mustangs Host Sebastian River Sharks in Week 2 Prep Football on Space Coast Daily TV

BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – The Merritt Island Mustangs will host Sebastian River Sharks in a Week 2 matchup on Space Coast Daily TV, presented by Erdman Automotive. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Merritt Island enters tonight’s contest after recording six takeaways in their 19-6 win over... Read more

Melbourne / spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Tech Panthers Hire Maryland Native Mark Roberts as Assistant Men’s Rowing Coach

Florida Tech Panthers Hire Maryland Native Mark Roberts as Assistant Men’s Rowing Coach

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech head coach Jim Granger has announced the hire of Mark Roberts as assistant coach of the Florida Tech men’s rowing program. “I’m very excited to welcome Mark to our university and coaching staff,” said Granger. “His experience as a rower and coach... Read more

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

