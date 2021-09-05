Trending lifestyle headlines in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Yuma, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Mental health concerns grow during pandemic As depression and anxiety significantly rose during the worst of coronavirus, loved ones do what they can to prevent suicide. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has received several calls about wellness checks and suicide watch over the last year and a half. The post Mental health concerns grow during pandemic appeared first on KYMA. Read more

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

A new project will sharpen local kids love for culinary YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business owner and founder of the Bordertown Arts Project, Sam Guerrero, wanted to do something for his community. With the aid of the Atticus Kindness Project, they began holding events on the first Friday of each month. These events were more than just... Read more

