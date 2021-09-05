What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Springfield, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Introducing Springfield Clinic Peoria Heights We love Dr. Babis Rammos's new space at Springfield Clinic Peoria Heights! The new office offers patients a conveniently located, trendy space in which to receive cosmetic and reconstructive surgery consultations, have procedures and purchase Medical Spa products and services. #PeoriaHeights #DrBabisRammos #PlasticSurgery Read more

Deadline extended for healthcare workers, education personnel to get vaccinated SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Workers in high-risk settings will now have two more weeks to get vaccinated, according to an announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Friday. The extension gives hospitals and schools more time to put COVID-19 testing... Read more

Gov. Pritzker signs bill to give students five free mental health days SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids in Illinois will soon be able to take up to five mental health days off school. A bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will allow for five excused absences from school without the need for a doctor’s note beginning in January. The law applies to all public school students ages 6-17. Proponents of the bill argue that students are under increasing amounts of mental strain, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

