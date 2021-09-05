What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Springfield
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Springfield, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Springfield area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Introducing Springfield Clinic Peoria Heights
We love Dr. Babis Rammos's new space at Springfield Clinic Peoria Heights! The new office offers patients a conveniently located, trendy space in which to receive cosmetic and reconstructive surgery consultations, have procedures and purchase Medical Spa products and services. #PeoriaHeights #DrBabisRammos #PlasticSurgery Read more
Deadline extended for healthcare workers, education personnel to get vaccinated
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Workers in high-risk settings will now have two more weeks to get vaccinated, according to an announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Friday. The extension gives hospitals and schools more time to put COVID-19 testing... Read more
Health care workers are whining and crying about the hospital’s being jam packed, but yet they refuse to go and get the vaccine shot!!! I myself now have NO pity for them at all!!!!!!! If they are unvaccinated well I would say that they are infecting the workers around them.if they refuse the virus shot then they should have their pay cut for being a hassard to others!!!!!
Gov. Pritzker signs bill to give students five free mental health days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids in Illinois will soon be able to take up to five mental health days off school. A bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will allow for five excused absences from school without the need for a doctor’s note beginning in January. The law applies to all public school students ages 6-17. Proponents of the bill argue that students are under increasing amounts of mental strain, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
I'll bet that the students will be lined up at the nurses office claiming to be under too much stress. Guess what THAT'S LIFE DEAL WITH IT. It doesn't get any less stressful as you get older. Maybe the schools need to incorporate a class on stress and the various ways to deal with it. It's important to live life on life's terms not yours. Stress is a fact of life, the sooner these kids grasp that the better off they will be. Once again it all starts at home, schools are not responsible for raising your kids, though many belive they are.
Health departments' role in helping school district go remote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As some school districts temporarily offer remote learning due to high COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers, how are local health departments playing a role?. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says they work with 16 public school districts but determining whether or not to go... Read more
you gotta love how she talks about figuring out closing in the past because of the flu...as if any school ever did that. people do not have that short of a memory. we all know what schools never once closed in thw past due to the flu. nice try though, trying to convince people that theyve always done this for any disease