What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Beaumont

(BEAUMONT, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Cracklin Kings takes the throne on Neches Street A perennial Beaumont favorite of outdoor festival, fairs and anywhere street food is enjoyed is closer to opening a brick and mortar location. Cracklin Kings, easily recognized by the large pig with chalice in hand upon a throne painted across its food truck, is moving into the Neches Street building with Dooley’s BBQ and New York Pizza and Pasta. Read more

TOP VIEWED

New procedure at Baptist Hospital treating patients who have blood clots BEAUMONT — A new procedure at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas is helping patients who have blood clots. And, it's keeping those patients out of Covid-stressed intensive care units. KFDM/Fox 4's Paige Hubbard has the report. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Jasper ISD temporarily shuts down due to spike in COVID-19 cases The closure begins Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE