Beaumont, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Beaumont

Posted by 
Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 4 days ago

(BEAUMONT, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Beaumont / beaumontenterprise.com

Cracklin Kings takes the throne on Neches Street

A perennial Beaumont favorite of outdoor festival, fairs and anywhere street food is enjoyed is closer to opening a brick and mortar location. Cracklin Kings, easily recognized by the large pig with chalice in hand upon a throne painted across its food truck, is moving into the Neches Street building with Dooley’s BBQ and New York Pizza and Pasta. Read more

Beaumont / fox4beaumont.com

New procedure at Baptist Hospital treating patients who have blood clots

BEAUMONT — A new procedure at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas is helping patients who have blood clots. And, it's keeping those patients out of Covid-stressed intensive care units. KFDM/Fox 4's Paige Hubbard has the report. Read more

Beaumont / 12newsnow.com

Jasper ISD temporarily shuts down due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The closure begins Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Read more

Beaumont / 12newsnow.com

Jasper ISD temporarily shuts down due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The closure begins Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Read more

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

