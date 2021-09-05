Genesis Teases Its All-New Electric Lineup Coming in 2025

The upscale marque is planning eight new models for its electric transition, and that's no small feat. Genesis is on the rise. The luxury automaker has been making waves in the industry under Hyundai's wing, surprising everyone with refined drivetrains, pleasant interiors, and striking exteriors on cars like the G80. As with every other automaker, the shift towards zero emissions travel is something the brand is currently working toward with plans of an all-electric lineup by 2025. To reiterate how seriously Genesis is taking this shift, it's given us a peek into its plans with this telling teaser image.