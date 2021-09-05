Genesis Teases Its All-New Electric Lineup Coming in 2025
Genesis, the luxury car brand of Hyundai, has been its own independent brand since 2015. Initially releasing the Genesis G90 in 2017, Genesis has since worked to make its name as a luxury car brand. Most recently, it managed to earn the name of the most dependable automotive brand in North America by J.D. Power in 2020. Like many other automakers, Genesis has been paying attention to growing trends. With brands like Ford, GM, Toyota, BMW, and more releasing lineups of all-electric vehicles, Genesis will soon follow suit.www.motorbiscuit.com
