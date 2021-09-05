What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Mckinney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Mckinney Bulletin
 4 days ago

Texas / kxii.com

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center

MCKINNEY Texas (KXII) - Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with McKinney being the newest to open it’s doors and already began taking patients this week. The Antibody infusion therapy uses Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with positive cases of COVID-19, for... Read more

Antibody infusion and vaccines are exactly the same. Your welcome to refuse getting vaxxed but if you end up sick enough to need infusion then what was it actually worth to you?

Mckinney / communityimpact.com

Upcoming McKinney beer garden The Stix Icehouse sets soft opening date

Upcoming McKinney beer garden The Stix Icehouse sets soft opening date

The Stix Icehouse, an Austin-inspired beer garden and grill, is expected to soft open the weekend of Sept. 25 at 301 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant plans to include at least 24 beers on tap, and large patios with games and live music on its 14 acres of land. It will also have sand volleyball and a nine-hole disc golf course, as well as treehouses and tire swings. The Stix has had the Wilson Creek hike and bike trail extended to its front porch so people can bike, run or walk to The Stix. Menu items will include burgers, loaded nachos, wings, fries and salads. www.thestixicehouse.com. Read more

Mckinney / connectcre.com

TDEM Launches Another Infusion Center, Targeting McKinney

TDEM Launches Another Infusion Center, Targeting McKinney

In partnership with local officials, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will launch a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in McKinney which began accepting patients today. It has been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 outpatients who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Read more

Mckinney / communityimpact.com

Here is where dove hunting is allowed in McKinney as 2021 season begins

Here is where dove hunting is allowed in McKinney as 2021 season begins

Sept. 1 was the start of dove hunting season, which runs until Nov. 12 and again from Dec. 17-Jan. 2, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. According to the city of McKinney, dove hunters must obtain permission from the property owner before hunting on any tract of land inside city limits and must be at least 1,000 feet from any schools, hospitals and day care facilities. Hunters must also remain at least 600 feet from residential housing. Read more

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

