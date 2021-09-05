What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) Life in Mckinney has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Mckinney area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center MCKINNEY Texas (KXII) - Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with McKinney being the newest to open it’s doors and already began taking patients this week. The Antibody infusion therapy uses Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with positive cases of COVID-19, for... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Upcoming McKinney beer garden The Stix Icehouse sets soft opening date The Stix Icehouse, an Austin-inspired beer garden and grill, is expected to soft open the weekend of Sept. 25 at 301 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant plans to include at least 24 beers on tap, and large patios with games and live music on its 14 acres of land. It will also have sand volleyball and a nine-hole disc golf course, as well as treehouses and tire swings. The Stix has had the Wilson Creek hike and bike trail extended to its front porch so people can bike, run or walk to The Stix. Menu items will include burgers, loaded nachos, wings, fries and salads. www.thestixicehouse.com. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

TDEM Launches Another Infusion Center, Targeting McKinney In partnership with local officials, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will launch a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in McKinney which began accepting patients today. It has been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 outpatients who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Read more

TRENDING NOW