CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Lifestyle wrap: South Bend

Posted by 
South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 4 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in South Bend, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the South Bend area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
South Bend / southbendtribune.com

Viewpoint: Area faith leaders express concern about the debate over masks in schools

Viewpoint: Area faith leaders express concern about the debate over masks in schools

We, pastors and religious lay leaders from Faith in Indiana's St. Joseph County chapter, write to express our concern over the debate about masking in our schools. Due to the outbreak of the vastly more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, leading epidemiologists and our own county health department have determined that in order to limit the spread of the virus, everyone needs to be masked inside our school buildings. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
St Joseph County / abc57.com

St. Joseph County Department of Health warns of mosquito-borne disease ahead of long weekend

St. Joseph County Department of Health warns of mosquito-borne disease ahead of long weekend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The St. Joseph County Department of Health is warning residents of the increased presence of mosquito-borne disease in the county ahead of the Labor Day weekend. This week, the West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitos in three different locations: Mishawaka, Osceola, and Clay Township. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Indiana / southbendtribune.com

Here's which St. Joseph County schools are reducing quarantines with new state guidance

Here's which St. Joseph County schools are reducing quarantines with new state guidance

Students in Indiana schools may no longer be asked to quarantine if they come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health extended new guidance for school quarantines Wednesday that could significantly reduce the number of students asked to stay home if they're identified as a close contact to someone else who has tested positive for the virus, and multiple Michiana school districts are already embracing the new recommendations. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
South Bend / southbendtribune.com

More mosquitoes identified with West Nile virus locally: Here's how to protect yourself

More mosquitoes identified with West Nile virus locally: Here's how to protect yourself

SOUTH BEND — A growing presence of mosquito-borne disease in St. Joseph County is prompting health officials to warn residents to try and prevent exposure during the Labor Day weekend and beyond. In a news release Thursday, health officials announced that West Nile Virus was detected this week in three... Read more

Comments / 0

South Bend Digest

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
143
Followers
220
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy