Top Youngstown sports news

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Youngstown area.

YSU Penguins celebrate 40th Anniversary of Stambaugh Stadium

YSU Penguins celebrate 40th Anniversary of Stambaugh Stadium

It's the 40th Anniversary of Stambaugh Stadium being built and becoming the home of the Youngstown State University Penguins. "This building's become just such an icon to this community," YSU Athletic Director Ron Strollo said, "So it's great to celebrate this milestone." 40 years later... the home of the Youngstown... Read more

Women’s Soccer Picks Up First Win of Season at Youngstown State

Women's Soccer Picks Up First Win of Season at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Behind goals from junior forward Morgan White and senior forward Kat Gonzalez, Marshall women's soccer (1-3-1) picked up its first win of the season, 2-1, on the road over the Youngstown State Penguins (0-4-0) on Thursday night. "I'm so delighted for the players. They've been working hard,... Read more

Colten McFadden's clutch kicking lifts YSU over Incarnate Word in OT!

Colten McFadden's clutch kicking lifts YSU over Incarnate Word in OT!

Doug Phillips first fall contest as the YSU Football Coach went as good as one could have hoped for. In an exhilarating game under the Saturday night lights, Poland-native Colten McFadden came through in the clutch with the biggest field goal of his life. "When your team calls upon you,... Read more

After spending the 2020 season on the couch, Penguins' fans celebrate tailgating at home opener

After spending the 2020 season on the couch, Penguins' fans celebrate tailgating at home opener

After spending the 2020 season on the couch, Penguins' fans celebrate tailgating at home opener Stay informed about Youngstown news, weather, sports and entertainment! Follow WKBN on our website: https://www.wkbn.com?ipid=youtubehp Read more

