Columbus, GA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 4 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Georgia / wjtv.com

Georgia mother loses baby at 36 weeks, urges expecting mothers to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Delta Variant continues to spread doctors, professional organizations and now mothers themselves are urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccination. After suffering the ultimate loss, Columbus woman Kyndal Nipper is one of these women. Nipper was 36-weeks pregnant when she and her husband... Read more

Comments
avatar

sorry for your loss. unfortunately she speaks while in mourning. God loves so don't fear.

2 likes

Columbus / wrbl.com

Fetch Park is just a slice of downtown development that will also bring Moe’s Original BBQ and a brewery to Sixth Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus developer is working on his third large downtown development. And people are seeing a piece of it as Fetch Park, a place for humans and dogs to play, is preparing to open this weekend. But a major Southern restaurant chain and a brewery will be a part of the project by the spring of next year, Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff told News 3. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow!! A brewery too?? Certain Columbus-based judges will Love this!! But BYO Coke...

Columbus / youtube.com

Woodruff Park in Columbus, Georgia

An unnoticed, little park less than two blocks from our house. We drive by it often, but it went unseen until recently. In our hurried lives we miss so many places that are right in front of us. It is in need of a little attention as a lot of places are currently, but when cooler weather comes around it could be a nice little spot for a picnic. Read more

Columbus / wtvm.com

CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University(CSU) professor Brian Schwartz joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Thursday evening over Zoom. Schwartz is the leader of the demonstration calling attention to he says are “unsafe working and learning conditions.”. Students and professors plan on calling on... Read more

Comments / 0

Community Policy