Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Georgia mother loses baby at 36 weeks, urges expecting mothers to get vaccinated COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Delta Variant continues to spread doctors, professional organizations and now mothers themselves are urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccination. After suffering the ultimate loss, Columbus woman Kyndal Nipper is one of these women. Nipper was 36-weeks pregnant when she and her husband... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Fetch Park is just a slice of downtown development that will also bring Moe’s Original BBQ and a brewery to Sixth Avenue COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus developer is working on his third large downtown development. And people are seeing a piece of it as Fetch Park, a place for humans and dogs to play, is preparing to open this weekend. But a major Southern restaurant chain and a brewery will be a part of the project by the spring of next year, Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff told News 3. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Woodruff Park in Columbus, Georgia An unnoticed, little park less than two blocks from our house. We drive by it often, but it went unseen until recently. In our hurried lives we miss so many places that are right in front of us. It is in need of a little attention as a lot of places are currently, but when cooler weather comes around it could be a nice little spot for a picnic. Read more

TOP VIEWED