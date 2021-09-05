Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Columbus
Georgia mother loses baby at 36 weeks, urges expecting mothers to get vaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Delta Variant continues to spread doctors, professional organizations and now mothers themselves are urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccination. After suffering the ultimate loss, Columbus woman Kyndal Nipper is one of these women. Nipper was 36-weeks pregnant when she and her husband... Read more
sorry for your loss. unfortunately she speaks while in mourning. God loves so don't fear.
Fetch Park is just a slice of downtown development that will also bring Moe’s Original BBQ and a brewery to Sixth Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus developer is working on his third large downtown development. And people are seeing a piece of it as Fetch Park, a place for humans and dogs to play, is preparing to open this weekend. But a major Southern restaurant chain and a brewery will be a part of the project by the spring of next year, Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff told News 3. Read more
Wow!! A brewery too?? Certain Columbus-based judges will Love this!! But BYO Coke...
Woodruff Park in Columbus, Georgia
An unnoticed, little park less than two blocks from our house. We drive by it often, but it went unseen until recently. In our hurried lives we miss so many places that are right in front of us. It is in need of a little attention as a lot of places are currently, but when cooler weather comes around it could be a nice little spot for a picnic. Read more
CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University(CSU) professor Brian Schwartz joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Thursday evening over Zoom. Schwartz is the leader of the demonstration calling attention to he says are “unsafe working and learning conditions.”. Students and professors plan on calling on... Read more