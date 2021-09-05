CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Sports wrap: Clarksville

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 4 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Clarksville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Clarksville / clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High claims Warfield Shield on game-winning 50-yard field goal

Clarksville High claims Warfield Shield on game-winning 50-yard field goal

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For the fourth consecutive season, Clarksville High football has defeated Rossview to win the Battle for the Warfield Shield. This year’s outcome was decided Friday at Hilda J. Richardson Field on the left foot of senior kicker Andrew Irvin, who knocked through the biggest attempt of his life – 50 yards – to down the rival Hawks 10-9. Read more

Clarksville / clarksvillenow.com

Game of the Week preview: Wildcats and Hawks renew rivalry in Battle for Warfield Shield

Game of the Week preview: Wildcats and Hawks renew rivalry in Battle for Warfield Shield

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview and Clarksville High football are set to renew their rivalry tonight when the Hawks travel to take on the Wildcats in the Battle for the Warfield Shield. The rivalry is back from a brief hiatus after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19. Overcoming adversity. The... Read more

Clarksville / theallstate.org

Benefit tournament gives back to Austin Peay legend Brooke Armistead

Benefit tournament gives back to Austin Peay legend Brooke Armistead

Brooke Armistead played at Austin Peay from 1999-2003 and was an assistant coach from 2011-15 | PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTIN JERNIGAN. Brooke Armistead wanted it to just be a flare-up from college. The former Austin Peay player started experiencing back and knee pain late last year and initially brushed it... Read more

Portland / theportlandsun.com

PHOTOS: Panthers claw Northwest 56-19

PHOTOS: Panthers claw Northwest 56-19

CLARKSVILLE — Portland dominated their Class 5A debut Friday night, defeating host Clarksville Northwest 56-19 in Montgomery County. Against the Vikings, adversity struck early as the Panthers fumbled away their first possession resulting in a Northwest touchdown and a 6-0 hole to start. There was no denying the Panthers as... Read more

