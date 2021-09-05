What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fredericksburg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg Times
Fredericksburg Times
 4 days ago

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fredericksburg / starexponent.com

RELIGION COLUMN: Entering the next chapter of the pandemic

RELIGION COLUMN: Entering the next chapter of the pandemic

It was the summer before we all got sucked into the pandemic. Street homelessness was apparent in our community more than it ever had been. By apparent, what I mean is an unusual surge in street people bedding down on sidewalks, under business overhangs and in church doorways. For the first time in all my years of accompanying our neighbors, homelessness in Fredericksburg looked a lot more like something you would find in a metropolitan business district than an invisible reality living quietly in the underbelly of a historic city. Read more

Fredericksburg / fredericksburg.com

Mary Washington Hospital restricts visits to patients because of COVID surge

Mary Washington Hospital restricts visits to patients because of COVID surge

Mary Washington Healthcare is once again restricting visitors because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to a Thursday news release. The new, “red” status will start Friday for MWHC’s Fredericksburg and Stafford County hospitals. In the release, Christopher Newman, chief operating and medical officer for MWHC, said the return... Read more

Lies you people will say anything to put fear in people I have friends who work there nothing but lies

Fredericksburg / starexponent.com

Fredericksburg / fredericksburgparent.net

RACSB: As Schools Return, Parents Should Focus on Rebuilding Resilience

RACSB: As Schools Return, Parents Should Focus on Rebuilding Resilience

As children in the Fredericksburg region return to in-person school, area mental health counselors who work with children encourage parents to remember that for children to succeed academically, they must first have a healthy baseline of good mental wellness. “They have experienced tremendous stress,” said Lisa Dolan, coordinator of social... Read more

