Ann Arbor, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 4 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Life in Ann Arbor has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Michigan / clickondetroit.com

COVID safety protocols put in place at Michigan Stadium ahead of game with more than 100K fans

COVID safety protocols put in place at Michigan Stadium ahead of game with more than 100K fans

DETROIT – It is finally college football time. This year Michigan Stadium will look much different than it did in 2020. More than 100,000 fans will pack Michigan Stadium Saturday for this season’s home opener between the Wolverines and Broncos. Local 4 News was live Saturday morning in Ann Arbor... Read more

Most followed the rules, but, there were those that didn’t and no action by Michigan employees

i was there, some wore them, others didn't. and if it was encouraged i never saw a sign anywhere.

Ann Arbor / fox2detroit.com

Lottery ticket worth $201K sold near Ann Arbor expires after going unclaimed

Lottery ticket worth $201K sold near Ann Arbor expires after going unclaimed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless. The Michigan Lottery said no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020. The deadline was 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Winning Fantasy 5 tickets are good for a... Read more

Ann Arbor / clickondetroit.com

University Musical Society: All audience members must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

University Musical Society: All audience members must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s University Musical Society announced on Thursday new health and safety policies for attending indoor events. All audiences will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test within three days of the performance. The rule will apply to all indoor events through December. Read more

Ann Arbor / wlns.com

More than $200K jackpot to go to state school fund

More than $200K jackpot to go to state school fund

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An winning Fantasy 5 ticket expired this afternoon at 4:45 p.m., and although there was no lucky winner, the jackpot is still going somewhere. MI’s state School Aid Fund is the lucky recipient of $201,144. The unclaimed ticket was bought at Superior Market, at 5700 Plymouth... Read more

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

