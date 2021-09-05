Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Life in Ann Arbor has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

COVID safety protocols put in place at Michigan Stadium ahead of game with more than 100K fans DETROIT – It is finally college football time. This year Michigan Stadium will look much different than it did in 2020. More than 100,000 fans will pack Michigan Stadium Saturday for this season’s home opener between the Wolverines and Broncos. Local 4 News was live Saturday morning in Ann Arbor... Read more

Lottery ticket worth $201K sold near Ann Arbor expires after going unclaimed ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless. The Michigan Lottery said no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020. The deadline was 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Winning Fantasy 5 tickets are good for a... Read more

University Musical Society: All audience members must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID test ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s University Musical Society announced on Thursday new health and safety policies for attending indoor events. All audiences will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test within three days of the performance. The rule will apply to all indoor events through December. Read more

