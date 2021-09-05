Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Game of the Week: Kalamazoo Central's new leader has goals for gridiron and beyond KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central's football team is under new management and the Maroon Giants are being led by former Dowagiac head coach Mike Stanger. Stanger spent 16 seasons with the Chieftains and led them to 11 playoff appearances. After the 2018 season, he took a break from the game to spend time with his family. He said he was able to support one of his daughters as she prepared to leave for college and was finally able to watch his other daughter on the volleyball court. Volleyball, of course, a conflicting sport as it's in the same season as football. Read more

Women's Soccer Shuts Out Wittenberg Kalamazoo, Mich. – The Kalamazoo College women's soccer team posted its second shutout of the young season Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Wittenberg University at MacKenzie Field. Destiny Garcia scored a goal and assisted on another for the Hornets, while Lexi Nesbitt had six saves. Garcia showed plenty... Read more

Kalamazoo Central rolls past Loy Norrix 41-6 in crosstown rivalry KALAMAZOO, MI— Loy Norrix traveled across town to take on district rival Kalamazoo Central on Thursday. Kalamazoo Central came on strong in the first half. Andre Tarver caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 40-yard rush. Cincear Lewis and Travion Farris added to the first half lead with short touchdown runs of their own. Read more

