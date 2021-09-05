CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Bulletin
 4 days ago

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Kalamazoo sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kalamazoo / wwmt.com

Game of the Week: Kalamazoo Central's new leader has goals for gridiron and beyond

Game of the Week: Kalamazoo Central's new leader has goals for gridiron and beyond

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central's football team is under new management and the Maroon Giants are being led by former Dowagiac head coach Mike Stanger. Stanger spent 16 seasons with the Chieftains and led them to 11 playoff appearances. After the 2018 season, he took a break from the game to spend time with his family. He said he was able to support one of his daughters as she prepared to leave for college and was finally able to watch his other daughter on the volleyball court. Volleyball, of course, a conflicting sport as it's in the same season as football. Read more

Kalamazoo / kzoo.edu

Women's Soccer Shuts Out Wittenberg

Women's Soccer Shuts Out Wittenberg

Kalamazoo, Mich. – The Kalamazoo College women's soccer team posted its second shutout of the young season Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Wittenberg University at MacKenzie Field. Destiny Garcia scored a goal and assisted on another for the Hornets, while Lexi Nesbitt had six saves. Garcia showed plenty... Read more

Kalamazoo / mlive.com

Kalamazoo Central rolls past Loy Norrix 41-6 in crosstown rivalry

Kalamazoo Central rolls past Loy Norrix 41-6 in crosstown rivalry

KALAMAZOO, MI— Loy Norrix traveled across town to take on district rival Kalamazoo Central on Thursday. Kalamazoo Central came on strong in the first half. Andre Tarver caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 40-yard rush. Cincear Lewis and Travion Farris added to the first half lead with short touchdown runs of their own. Read more

Olivet / kzoo.edu

Men's Golf Shoots 308 on First Day at Olivet

Men's Golf Shoots 308 on First Day at Olivet

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's golf team opened the 2021 season with a 308 team score on the first day of the Lou Collins Memorial Tournament hosted by Olivet. Parker Pickell led the Hornets with a 2-under 70 on Friday. Tyler Omness shot 77 followed by Alec... Read more

