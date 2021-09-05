The lineup: Sports news in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Blue Raiders claim 2-1 comeback win over Titans MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Soccer fought back to claim an exciting 2-1 comeback victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans on Thursday evening at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Middle Tennessee battled back-and-forth with Detroit Mercy through the first 30 minutes of play, outshooting the Titans 6-5 over... Read more

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Saturday, September 4, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Gallagher Guitar Co., 118n North Walnut St, Murfreesboro. Delyn Christian combines raw energy and true soul with every song he performs. He is a singer/songwriter/musician who has performed for over 30 years in central Ohio, and now lives and entertains in middle Tennessee. Delyn will be performing his John Prine Tribute Show with guitar player Rick Waters and bass player Phil Maneri. Read more

Women's Golf opens fall season at USA Collegiate MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Women's Golf returns to competition this week, teeing off at the USA Collegiate in Mobile, Ala. at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday. This is the second season in a row Middle Tennessee has competed at an event hosted by South Alabama. The Blue Raiders finished second in the Callaway Gardens Invite in 2020. Read more

