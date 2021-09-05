CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

The lineup: Sports news in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Murfreesboro sports. For more stories from the Murfreesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Blue Raiders claim 2-1 comeback win over Titans

Blue Raiders claim 2-1 comeback win over Titans

Blue Raiders claim 2-1 comeback win over Titans

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Soccer fought back to claim an exciting 2-1 comeback victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans on Thursday evening at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Middle Tennessee battled back-and-forth with Detroit Mercy through the first 30 minutes of play, outshooting the Titans 6-5 over... Read more

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Saturday, September 4, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Gallagher Guitar Co., 118n North Walnut St, Murfreesboro. Delyn Christian combines raw energy and true soul with every song he performs. He is a singer/songwriter/musician who has performed for over 30 years in central Ohio, and now lives and entertains in middle Tennessee. Delyn will be performing his John Prine Tribute Show with guitar player Rick Waters and bass player Phil Maneri. Read more

Women's Golf opens fall season at USA Collegiate

Women's Golf opens fall season at USA Collegiate

Women's Golf opens fall season at USA Collegiate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Women's Golf returns to competition this week, teeing off at the USA Collegiate in Mobile, Ala. at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday. This is the second season in a row Middle Tennessee has competed at an event hosted by South Alabama. The Blue Raiders finished second in the Callaway Gardens Invite in 2020. Read more

Murfreesboro / goblueraiders.com

Blue Raider Women's Tennis Unveil Fall 2021 Tournament Schedule

Blue Raider Women's Tennis Unveil Fall 2021 Tournament Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee women's tennis team has announced their 2021-22 fall tournament schedule, consisting of four tournaments and one ITA Regionals tournament. The Blue Raiders kick off the 2021-22 season with a home tournament at Adams Tennis Complex. Middle Tennessee's fall season will begin on September 10-11... Read more

