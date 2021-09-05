CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

The lineup: Sports news in Morris

Morris Post
 4 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Morris-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Morris / kmrskkok.com

HOWARD LAKE – Durgin Decker ran for 150 yards including a 35 yard touchdown and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta held on for a 15-6 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly/Winstead on Thursday. Decker’s touchdown run opened the scoring early in the first quarter, Decker then knocked through the PAT for a 7-0 lead. Collin... Read more

Morris / stevenscountytimes.com

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team added its second sweep of the season this week with a blanking of MACCRAY Tuesday, Aug. 31. The match against Lac qui Parle Valley scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, in Madison, was postponed due to the rainy weather that day. Full story... Read more

Morris / stevenscountytimes.com

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team opened up the 2021 season 1-0 with a 15-6 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Howard Lake. “It was a hard fought game. The weather definitely played an impact for both teams. Howard Lake was physical and tough up front, but our guys battled the whole way through and we came out with the W,” eighth-year Tiger coach Kevin Pope said. Read more

Morris / stevenscountytimes.com

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team is winless after six games to open the 2021 season. The Tigers went 0-4 at the Albany tournament Saturday, Aug. 28, fell to New London-Spicer in the regular season opener Tuesday, Aug. 31 and fell to Sauk Centre in the West Central Conference home opener Thursday, Sept. 2, in Morris. Read more

Morris, MN
With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Morris, MN
Minnesota Sports
Morris, MN
#Sports News
