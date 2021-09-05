The lineup: Sports news in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) Morris-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Decker & Defense The Key To Tigers Victory In Howard Lake HOWARD LAKE – Durgin Decker ran for 150 yards including a 35 yard touchdown and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta held on for a 15-6 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly/Winstead on Thursday. Decker’s touchdown run opened the scoring early in the first quarter, Decker then knocked through the PAT for a 7-0 lead. Collin... Read more

MACA/WCA tennis sweeps MACCRAY The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team added its second sweep of the season this week with a blanking of MACCRAY Tuesday, Aug. 31. The match against Lac qui Parle Valley scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, in Madison, was postponed due to the rainy weather that day. Full story... Read more

Tiger football opens with win over HL-W-W The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team opened up the 2021 season 1-0 with a 15-6 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Howard Lake. “It was a hard fought game. The weather definitely played an impact for both teams. Howard Lake was physical and tough up front, but our guys battled the whole way through and we came out with the W,” eighth-year Tiger coach Kevin Pope said. Read more

