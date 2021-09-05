CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Roanoke

Posted by 
Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
 4 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Roanoke / wdbj7.com

Roanoke’s Festival in the Park returns after COVID delays

Roanoke’s Festival in the Park returns after COVID delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Festival in the Park was delayed twice because of COVID-19, but no longer. Now in its 53rd year, the popular event returns to Elmwood Park Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 4-6. Festival Executive Director Skip Brown says it’s been 869 days since Festival’s last concert. Organizers are ready to put that break behind them, with what they’re confident will be a safe and enjoyable event. Read more

Comments
avatar

What about that highly contagious deadly Delta variant? Seems like it's not that big of a concern...

avatar

people is crazy crazy for. being out viril is going to hit hard

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Roanoke / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Roanoke / wset.com

Carilion Clinic offers antibody treatment in fight against COVID-19

Carilion Clinic offers antibody treatment in fight against COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Clinic is offering a new treatment for patients battling COVID-19. Health officials say monoclonal antibodies reduce the likelihood of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 70 to 85% if used in eligible patients early in the course of their infection. The treatment works its way through your... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Virginia / wsls.com

Southwest Virginia health leaders warn of Labor Day weekend travel as COVID-19 cases rise

Southwest Virginia health leaders warn of Labor Day weekend travel as COVID-19 cases rise

ROANOKE, Va. – Health officials nationwide are advising Americans to be careful if they plan to travel this holiday weekend. The Roanoke City and Allegheny health district has seen more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days alone. Local health advocates say if possible it would... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Roanoke Journal

Roanoke Journal

Roanoke, VA
128
Followers
222
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy