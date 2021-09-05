CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Sports wrap: Flint

(FLINT, MI) Flint sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Flint / mlive.com

Powers Catholic bounces back with well-balanced performance against Hamady

FLINT – They made big plays on offense, capitalized on six turnovers and got contributions from at least a dozen players. Yes, it was good to be a Charger Thursday night. One week after a disappointing performance in the season opener vs. longtime rival Flushing, Powers Catholic bounced back with a strong all-around performance in a 35-7 victory over Hamady at Atwood Stadium. Read more

Montrose / mlive.com

Flint-area football highlights: Lake Fenton gets payback, Montrose rolls again

FLINT – It was less than a year ago that Lake Fenton absorbed a 47-point drubbing from Swartz Creek. Thursday night, the Blue Devils enjoyed a little payback. Lake Fenton got 131 rushing yards from Lucas Storm and 132 passing yards from Reid Shumaker in beating Swartz Creek 13-0 for its second victory in as many games this season. Read more

Flint / mlive.com

Photos from Flint Powers Catholic’s dominant victory over Hamady

FLINT, MI -- It was true team effort by Flint Powers Catholic on Thursday night. The Chargers’ defense had four interceptions – returning two for touchdowns – and recovered two fumbles while the offense had a pair of TD runs that covered at least 23 yards. The strong all-around performance... Read more

Michigan / flintbeat.com

Flint law enforcement agencies to step up to the plate at community softball game

Flint, MI– Who do you think would win in a game of softball?. The Flint Police Department or the Fire Department? The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office or the Michigan State Police?. This question isn’t hypothetical. On Saturday, Sept. 4, these public safety officers will be playing against each other at... Read more

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

