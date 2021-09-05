CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The lineup: Sports news in New Haven

New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 4 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the New Haven area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in New Haven sports. For more stories from the New Haven area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Connecticut / myrecordjournal.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Birds of a feather! Owls set to soar behind large area contingent

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Birds of a feather! Owls set to soar behind large area contingent

NEW HAVEN — There will be a strong area presence when the Southern Connecticut State University football team takes the field for its season opener Friday night against Central Connecticut State. Eight prominant area players from all four towns in the Record-Journal coverage area will be suiting up for the... Read more

New Haven / newstimes.com

New Haven's Bria Holmes signs 7-day contract with WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

New Haven's Bria Holmes signs 7-day contract with WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

New Haven native and former Hillhouse High star Bria Holmes has signed a seven-day contract with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Thursday. Holmes most recently played for the Los Angeles Sparks, for whom she appeared in 17 games this season, including five starts. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 32.6%. Read more

Connecticut / scsuowls.com

Football Shocks NCAA Div. I Central Connecticut, 28-21, To Open 2021 Campaign

Football Shocks NCAA Div. I Central Connecticut, 28-21, To Open 2021 Campaign

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut State University football shocked NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State University, 28-21, in its 2021 season opener at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn., in front of 4,500-plus fans, half of which traveled from New Haven, Conn. The Owls open the year at 1-0 while CCSU starts the season at 0-1. Read more

New Haven / newstimes.com

