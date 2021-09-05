Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) Olympia-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

No. 1 Tumwater claims 21st straight win with 56-6 rout of No. 10 Enumclaw For a little more than four minutes it looked like Friday night’s season opener between visiting Enumclaw High School and Tumwater would be the type of battle you’d hope for in a game between two teams ranked statewide. No. 10 Enumclaw put together an 11-play, 73-yard opening drive with a... Read more

Rainier Beach football plans dedication for former teammate in unsolved murder SEATTLE — A high school football team is planning a tribute that will keep attention on a teenager's unsolved murder. Seattle police have struggled to understand why someone would have wanted to shoot and kill Conner Dassa-Holland. Now his former teammates are finding their own way to honor him. A... Read more

Hadi Choopan Has Arrived In America To Compete In 2021 Olympia Hadi Choopan will be back on stage for the year’s biggest competition. Hadi Choopan has struggled with getting into the United States over the years to compete at the biggest competitions. That will not be an issue this year as Choopan has arrived with about six weeks left to prepare for the 2021 Olympia. Read more

