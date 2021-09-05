CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia Times

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Olympia

Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 4 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) Olympia-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Enumclaw / theolympian.com

No. 1 Tumwater claims 21st straight win with 56-6 rout of No. 10 Enumclaw

No. 1 Tumwater claims 21st straight win with 56-6 rout of No. 10 Enumclaw

For a little more than four minutes it looked like Friday night’s season opener between visiting Enumclaw High School and Tumwater would be the type of battle you’d hope for in a game between two teams ranked statewide. No. 10 Enumclaw put together an 11-play, 73-yard opening drive with a... Read more

Seattle / komonews.com

Rainier Beach football plans dedication for former teammate in unsolved murder

Rainier Beach football plans dedication for former teammate in unsolved murder

SEATTLE — A high school football team is planning a tribute that will keep attention on a teenager's unsolved murder. Seattle police have struggled to understand why someone would have wanted to shoot and kill Conner Dassa-Holland. Now his former teammates are finding their own way to honor him. A... Read more

Olympia / generationiron.com

Hadi Choopan Has Arrived In America To Compete In 2021 Olympia

Hadi Choopan Has Arrived In America To Compete In 2021 Olympia

Hadi Choopan will be back on stage for the year’s biggest competition. Hadi Choopan has struggled with getting into the United States over the years to compete at the biggest competitions. That will not be an issue this year as Choopan has arrived with about six weeks left to prepare for the 2021 Olympia. Read more

Olympia / scorebooklive.com

WATCH: Ty Faker stretches out for game-winning touchdown catch in Bellarmine Prep's 30-27 win over Olympia

WATCH: Ty Faker stretches out for game-winning touchdown catch in Bellarmine Prep’s 30-27 win over Olympia

Bellarmine Prep was trailing on the scoreboard – and down on go-to offensive playmakers. Except for senior Ty Faker, who came up with arguably the biggest contribution in his Lions’ career Saturday night in Tacoma. Faker caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Tyler Stowers that proved to be... Read more

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

