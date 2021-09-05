What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Macon

(MACON, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Macon, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pastors meet outside Macon Children's Hospital to pray for children with COVID-19 MACON, Georgia – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, some ministers turned to a higher power for help. Pastors Ronnie Byron and Shirley Hamilton arrived at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent Thursday to pray for those suffering from COVID and other diseases. As the hospitals continue to...

Local hospitals offering intravenous COVID-19 treatment MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you test positive for COVID-19, you can get a monoclonal antibody treatment within the first week of symptoms. Atrium Health Navicent is offering the treatment at five locations with a physician's referral. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 6,000 cases Thursday. Dr. Sandy...

COVID-19 cases jump as students return to Macon campus, classes begin Over 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Mercer University's Macon campus this week according to the weekly testing summary. The number has nearly doubled each week since students began moving back on campus. The week freshmen moved in for Bear Beginnings, August 13-19, the Macon campus reported 18 positive...

