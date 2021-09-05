What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Macon
Pastors meet outside Macon Children’s Hospital to pray for children with COVID-19
MACON, Georgia – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, some ministers turned to a higher power for help. Pastors Ronnie Byron and Shirley Hamilton arrived at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent Thursday to pray for those suffering from COVID and other diseases. As the hospitals continue to... Read more
Local hospitals offering intravenous COVID-19 treatment
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you test positive for COVID-19, you can get a monoclonal antibody treatment within the first week of symptoms. Atrium Health Navicent is offering the treatment at five locations with a physician’s referral. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 6,000 cases Thursday. Dr. Sandy... Read more
COVID-19 cases jump as students return to Macon campus, classes begin
Over 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Mercer University’s Macon campus this week according to the weekly testing summary. The number has nearly doubled each week since students began moving back on campus. The week freshmen moved in for Bear Beginnings, August 13-19, the Macon campus reported 18 positive... Read more
Come do a report on Wilcox county. 20 plus covid case this week. not enforcing mask .... or offering virtual learning or contact tracing.
Students plan COVID-19 vaccine town hall meeting as part of family event
Some Mercer University students have teamed up with OneMacon to provide a health awareness component for its upcoming family event. The community is invited to OneMacon’s Family Fun and Service Day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Rosa Jackson Community Center, located at 1211 Maynard St. in Macon. In addition to a game truck, food, music, vendors and activities, the event will include a COVID-19 vaccine town hall meeting and vaccine clinic. The United Way of Central Georgia, Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb County Fire Department are partners for the event. Read more