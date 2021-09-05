CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 4 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Collins area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Colorado / fortmorgantimes.com

CSU football falls apart en route to forgettable season-opener

CSU football falls apart en route to forgettable season-opener

FORT COLLINS –– Colorado State football fans eagerly filed into Canvas Stadium for the first time in almost two years as the Rams prepared to commence the 2021 campaign. Following a brief lightning delay, a rainbow appeared over the nearly sold-out crowd while CSU and South Dakota State took the field for the contest’s opening kickoff. Read more

Colorado / rapidcityjournal.com

SDSU to open at Colorado State

SDSU to open at Colorado State

Three and a half months after making an appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game, the South Dakota State football team returns to action by opening the 2021 season with a nationally televised game at Colorado State. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Mountain Time Friday at Canvas... Read more

Colorado / thednvr.com

2021 Preview: A week-by-week projection of Colorado State’s season

2021 Preview: A week-by-week projection of Colorado State’s season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The wait is over. College football season is officially here. After a year filled with frustration, cancelations and empty seats, we finally have an opportunity to enjoy the sport that we all love, and do it with the traditions and pageantry that college football deserves. Sure,... Read more

Fort Collins / denverpost.com

CSU QB Todd Centeio has second chance to make first impressions in FoCo. He vows to make it count.

CSU QB Todd Centeio has second chance to make first impressions in FoCo. He vows to make it count.

FORT COLLINS — Every tattoo tells a story. But let’s start with the newest one, the one that pops right after you shake Todd Centeio’s hand:. The one inked in red, tucked between the thumb and the index finger. “A lot of people are like, ‘Why do you have a... Read more

